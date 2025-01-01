DocumentationSections
CChartObjectVLine

La classe CChartObjectVLine permet un accès simplifié aux propriétés de l'objet graphique "Ligne Verticale".

Description

La classe CChartObjectVLine fournit un accès aux propriétés de l'objet "Ligne Verticale".

Déclaration

   class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject

Titre

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectVLine

Méthodes de Classe

Création

 

Create

Crée un objet graphique de type "Ligne Verticale"

Entrée/Sortie

 

virtual Type

Méthode virtuelle d'identification

