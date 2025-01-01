CChartObjectVLine
La classe CChartObjectVLine permet un accès simplifié aux propriétés de l'objet graphique "Ligne Verticale".
Description
La classe CChartObjectVLine fournit un accès aux propriétés de l'objet "Ligne Verticale".
Déclaration
|
class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject
Titre
|
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>
|
Hiérarchie d'héritage
CChartObjectVLine
Méthodes de Classe
|
Création
|
|
Crée un objet graphique de type "Ligne Verticale"
|
Entrée/Sortie
|
|
virtual Type
|
Méthode virtuelle d'identification
|
Méthodes héritées de la classe CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Méthodes héritées de la classe CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load
Voir aussi