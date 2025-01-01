DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosObjects ChannelsCChartObjectRegression 

CChartObjectRegression

La clase CChartObjectRegression facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Canal de regresión lineal".

Descripción

CChartObjectRegression proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Canal de regresión lineal".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectRegression : public CChartObjectTrend

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectRegression

Métodos de la clase

Creación

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Canal de regresión lineal"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

Ver también

Tipos de objetos, Objetos gráficos