Trade Assistant JJC Academy

JJC Academy Trade Assistant — Risk Calculator & Position Management Panel

Stop calculating your lot size by hand. Stop blowing your drawdown over a calculation mistake.

JJC Academy Trade Assistant is the trading panel I built and use myself to manage a portfolio of funded accounts — designed so every entry respects exactly the risk you defined, no matter the pair, the broker, or the prop firm you trade with.

🎯 Real-time risk calculator

Set your Risk % and your R:R — lot size is calculated instantly, live, before you even click a button.

and your — lot size is calculated instantly, live, before you even click a button. Choose what your risk % is measured against: Balance , Equity , or your account's Initial Balance (ideal for challenges and funded accounts, where the balance fluctuates but drawdown rules are measured against the original starting amount).

, , or your account's (ideal for challenges and funded accounts, where the balance fluctuates but drawdown rules are measured against the original starting amount). Correct calculation for crypto, synthetic indices, and any instrument where the loss-per-point value differs from the profit-per-point value — most generic calculators get this wrong.

📊 Enter however you want

Market , Limit , or Stop mode, all from the same panel.

, , or mode, all from the same panel. Drag your Entry, SL, and TP levels directly on the chart with your mouse — lot size and risk recalculate live as you move them.

levels directly on the chart with your mouse — lot size and risk recalculate live as you move them. In Market mode, your entry line follows price automatically until you execute.

🛡️ Full position management

Manual or automatic Break Even (trigger by pips in profit).

(trigger by pips in profit). Partial close at 25% / 50% / 75% / 100% with one click.

at 25% / 50% / 75% / 100% with one click. Configurable trailing stop .

. Automatic BE after a partial close, if you want to chain it.

Panic buttons to close all pending orders or all floating positions at once.

⚙️ Built to adapt

Works on any symbol and any broker — forex, metals, indices, crypto.

— forex, metals, indices, crypto. Collapsible panel so it doesn't take up chart space when you don't need it.

Show or hide the planning lines whenever you want.

🧪 Free trial

Download the free demo and test the full calculator and panel. The demo version does not execute real orders — get the full version to trade live.

Built by a trader who manages funded accounts every day, not just someone who codes EAs. Questions or suggestions? Reach me on Instagram: @jjctradingacademy