Trade Assistant JJC Academy

JJC Academy Trade Assistant — Risk Calculator & Position Management Panel

Stop calculating your lot size by hand. Stop blowing your drawdown over a calculation mistake.

JJC Academy Trade Assistant is the trading panel I built and use myself to manage a portfolio of funded accounts — designed so every entry respects exactly the risk you defined, no matter the pair, the broker, or the prop firm you trade with.

🎯 Real-time risk calculator

  • Set your Risk % and your R:R — lot size is calculated instantly, live, before you even click a button.
  • Choose what your risk % is measured against: Balance, Equity, or your account's Initial Balance (ideal for challenges and funded accounts, where the balance fluctuates but drawdown rules are measured against the original starting amount).
  • Correct calculation for crypto, synthetic indices, and any instrument where the loss-per-point value differs from the profit-per-point value — most generic calculators get this wrong.

📊 Enter however you want

  • Market, Limit, or Stop mode, all from the same panel.
  • Drag your Entry, SL, and TP levels directly on the chart with your mouse — lot size and risk recalculate live as you move them.
  • In Market mode, your entry line follows price automatically until you execute.

🛡️ Full position management

  • Manual or automatic Break Even (trigger by pips in profit).
  • Partial close at 25% / 50% / 75% / 100% with one click.
  • Configurable trailing stop.
  • Automatic BE after a partial close, if you want to chain it.
  • Panic buttons to close all pending orders or all floating positions at once.

⚙️ Built to adapt

  • Works on any symbol and any broker — forex, metals, indices, crypto.
  • Collapsible panel so it doesn't take up chart space when you don't need it.
  • Show or hide the planning lines whenever you want.

🧪 Free trial

Download the free demo and test the full calculator and panel. The demo version does not execute real orders — get the full version to trade live.

Built by a trader who manages funded accounts every day, not just someone who codes EAs. Questions or suggestions? Reach me on Instagram: @jjctradingacademy


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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