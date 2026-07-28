Trade Assistant JJC Academy
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
JJC Academy Trade Assistant — Risk Calculator & Position Management Panel
Stop calculating your lot size by hand. Stop blowing your drawdown over a calculation mistake.
JJC Academy Trade Assistant is the trading panel I built and use myself to manage a portfolio of funded accounts — designed so every entry respects exactly the risk you defined, no matter the pair, the broker, or the prop firm you trade with.
🎯 Real-time risk calculator
- Set your Risk % and your R:R — lot size is calculated instantly, live, before you even click a button.
- Choose what your risk % is measured against: Balance, Equity, or your account's Initial Balance (ideal for challenges and funded accounts, where the balance fluctuates but drawdown rules are measured against the original starting amount).
- Correct calculation for crypto, synthetic indices, and any instrument where the loss-per-point value differs from the profit-per-point value — most generic calculators get this wrong.
📊 Enter however you want
- Market, Limit, or Stop mode, all from the same panel.
- Drag your Entry, SL, and TP levels directly on the chart with your mouse — lot size and risk recalculate live as you move them.
- In Market mode, your entry line follows price automatically until you execute.
🛡️ Full position management
- Manual or automatic Break Even (trigger by pips in profit).
- Partial close at 25% / 50% / 75% / 100% with one click.
- Configurable trailing stop.
- Automatic BE after a partial close, if you want to chain it.
- Panic buttons to close all pending orders or all floating positions at once.
⚙️ Built to adapt
- Works on any symbol and any broker — forex, metals, indices, crypto.
- Collapsible panel so it doesn't take up chart space when you don't need it.
- Show or hide the planning lines whenever you want.
🧪 Free trial
Download the free demo and test the full calculator and panel. The demo version does not execute real orders — get the full version to trade live.
Built by a trader who manages funded accounts every day, not just someone who codes EAs. Questions or suggestions? Reach me on Instagram: @jjctradingacademy