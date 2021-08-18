Monkey Lite

Monkey Lite offers the following array of features:

One-click instant order entry (short or long).

Track total current orders and total current profit.

Instant Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All button.

Utility types

Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels.

Main features

Take Profit and Stop Loss by money (not pip).

After the price reached the Take Profit threshold, trailing stop 20% of the current profit.

After the price reached the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.


Please leave a message if this Monkey Lite is valuable to you.

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Dang Cong Duong
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At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the Min Profit Point , trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to enter
Dragon Lite
Dang Cong Duong
4.5 (4)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor.  Take your time to test demo. You should be always perfectly familiar with your   Expert Advisor   before a live trading. Based on the statistics, you are more likely to succeed if you learn from experience to use this. Dragon Lite   is a free version for you to understand how the bot works. Parameter Trading Mode: Change to  UNLIMITED.  You should use the  Dragon Training  proficiently before using the   Dragon Ultra . The Forex Tra
FREE
Dragon Training
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. This Lesson is “Awesome”. In fact, It’s probably one of my best trading lessons I have ever written. It took me at least 2 days of brain power and probably 20 coffees. Please pay it forward, share it with others. Enjoy. Bruce Lee was arguably the best martial artist of all time, and guess what? He was not born the best martial artist of all time. He earned that title through dedication and focus…he learned to become a MASTER of hi
FREE
Phoenix Training
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
FREE
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (2)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into   Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend. The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure. The program is constantly being improved and upgraded. You should use the  Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product. You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite , note that the input parameters are hidden. Advantages of the Dragon Ultra Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid Good resist
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
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Old Man
28
Old Man 2023.08.16 16:05 
 

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Pham Ngoc Huy
165
Pham Ngoc Huy 2021.10.15 09:25 
 

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Walter Lyrer
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Walter Lyrer 2021.10.15 05:51 
 

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Dang Cong Duong
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Reply from developer Dang Cong Duong 2021.10.15 09:29
Thank you for your trust and support.
Jonathan Steinemann
28
Jonathan Steinemann 2021.09.30 11:11 
 

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