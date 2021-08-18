Monkey Lite offers the following array of features:

One-click instant order entry (short or long).

Track total current orders and total current profit.

Instant Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All button.

Utility types

Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels.

Main features



Take Profit and Stop Loss by money (not pip).

After the price reached the Take Profit threshold, trailing stop 20% of the current profit.

After the price reached the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.





Please leave a message if this Monkey Lite is valuable to you.

