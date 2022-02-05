Accounts Protector MT5

The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account.

Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts.

When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size.

Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily profit, weekly profit, monthly profit or account equity.

When adding new conditions, the view of the panel will change and the specified constraint will be displayed on the panel. You can increase or decrease the size of the panel by changing the font size.



