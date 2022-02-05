Accounts Protector MT5

5

The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account.

Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts.

When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size.

Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily profit, weekly profit, monthly profit or account equity.

When adding new conditions, the view of the panel will change and the specified constraint will be displayed on the panel. You can increase or decrease the size of the panel by changing the font size.


Reviews 5
Youssefjiar12
16
Youssefjiar12 2025.11.21 19:30 
 

Great Utility, Saved me a bunch, i have a question, if i set the Daily loss limit once, is it going to be the same next day, and the day after? or i should set the daily loss limit every single day before trading?

Kaziel
190
Kaziel 2025.08.31 10:13 
 

It has saved me much pain!

Mathieu Spiess
98
Mathieu Spiess 2025.07.27 19:48 
 

Excellent work. I use it all the time. I would recommend to develop a function to set limit DD per symbole

More from author
Gold System
Vladimir Mametov
5 (3)
Experts
Gold System — Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading 1. General Information Gold System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold ( XAUUSD ). It combines advanced market analysis algorithms with a carefully balanced risk management system, providing stable performance even during periods of high volatility. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their gold trading and achieve consistent results without constantly mo
Starline
Vladimir Mametov
5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated scalping trading advisor. The advisor is designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Orders are closed using trailing or stop loss. The advisor shows good performance in different brokers and different types of accounts. Advantages: The advisor has been tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2020-2023. Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing. Filter news by terminal (MQL5.com calendar). Requirements: Trading pair: EURUSD Timeframe: The work of the advisor does not depend
FREE
Stockfish
Vladimir Mametov
Experts
Expert Advisor for Trading EUR/USD – Reliable and Efficient Algorithm Why Choose This Expert Advisor? This automated trading expert advisor is designed for EUR/USD and focuses on stable and secure trading. It does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or averaging. Instead, it operates solely on take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss. This approach makes it a reliable tool for both independent trading and proprietary trading firms. Key Advantages: Safety – No aggressive strategi
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Cetus
Vladimir Mametov
4.91 (11)
Experts
Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
Experts
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.5 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
OrderDesk
Vladimir Mametov
Utilities
OrderDesk is a convenient trading panel for MetaTrader designed for fast and intuitive order management directly from the chart. The panel includes graphical lines for easy visual control of entry levels, stop-loss, and take-profit. You can move and minimize the panel anywhere on the chart for comfortable use. Main Features: Market Orders Instantly open Buy and Sell orders with a single click. Pending Orders Supports 4 types: Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, and Sell Limit. Click “PENDING ORDER
Binance Quotes Downloader
Vladimir Mametov
Utilities
MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates. Functionality : Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets) Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols Input Parameters : Main Configuration : SymbolName
