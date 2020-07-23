Trading Sessions 3
- Indicators
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Guillermo PinedaI'm a MQL4 and MQL5 developer with a focus on building robust, customizable trading Expert Advisors, Indicators and Scripts.
I'm actively expanding into quantitative trading and machine learning applications to optimize financial strategies.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 29 June 2022
Trading Sessions 3: Visualize Global Market Activity
Trading Sessions 3 is an intuitive indicator designed to clearly display the key intra-day trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. Gain a clear understanding of global market activity and pinpoint periods of increased volatility for strategic trading decisions.
Key Features:
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Global Session Visualization: Easily identify the active trading hours for the Asia, London, and New York sessions directly on your charts.
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Volatility Insights: Understand which currencies typically experience the most significant price movements during each session:
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Asia Session: Often sees higher volatility in AUD, NZD, and JPY pairs.
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London Session: Characterized by increased volatility in GBP and EUR pairs.
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New York Session: The USD is typically the most volatile currency during this session.
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Customizable Trading Hours: Adapt the session times to your specific needs with flexible HH:MM input fields.
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Selectable Display Days: Choose which days of the week to display the trading sessions, allowing for focused analysis.
Inputs:
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Asia Session Start/End: (e.g., 00:00 , 09:00 ) - Set the start and end times for the Asia session.
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London Session Start/End: (e.g., 08:00 , 17:00 ) - Set the start and end times for the London session.
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New York Session Start/End: (e.g., 13:00 , 22:00 ) - Set the start and end times for the New York session.
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Display Monday to Sunday: (Boolean, true / false for each day) - Enable or disable the display of sessions for specific days.
Note: The indicator operates based on your broker's server time. Inputs are fully customizable!
Good session highlight indicator. Probably more comfortable on the eye on a white background although I much prefer a black background. It's very useful to help you stay out of the markets until you session hours start where the bigger movements and volume order flows always increase.