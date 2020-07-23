Trading Sessions 3

4.92

Trading Sessions 3: Visualize Global Market Activity

Trading Sessions 3 is an intuitive indicator designed to clearly display the key intra-day trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. Gain a clear understanding of global market activity and pinpoint periods of increased volatility for strategic trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Global Session Visualization: Easily identify the active trading hours for the Asia, London, and New York sessions directly on your charts.

  • Volatility Insights: Understand which currencies typically experience the most significant price movements during each session:

    • Asia Session: Often sees higher volatility in AUD, NZD, and JPY pairs.

    • London Session: Characterized by increased volatility in GBP and EUR pairs.

    • New York Session: The USD is typically the most volatile currency during this session.

  • Customizable Trading Hours: Adapt the session times to your specific needs with flexible HH:MM input fields.

  • Selectable Display Days: Choose which days of the week to display the trading sessions, allowing for focused analysis.

Inputs:

  • Asia Session Start/End: (e.g., 00:00 , 09:00 ) - Set the start and end times for the Asia session.

  • London Session Start/End: (e.g., 08:00 , 17:00 ) - Set the start and end times for the London session.

  • New York Session Start/End: (e.g., 13:00 , 22:00 ) - Set the start and end times for the New York session.

  • Display Monday to Sunday: (Boolean, true / false for each day) - Enable or disable the display of sessions for specific days.

Note: The indicator operates based on your broker's server time. Inputs are fully customizable!


Reviews 18
Mitchell Lee
59
Mitchell Lee 2024.04.03 09:04 
 

Good session highlight indicator. Probably more comfortable on the eye on a white background although I much prefer a black background. It's very useful to help you stay out of the markets until you session hours start where the bigger movements and volume order flows always increase.

Jimmy Chan
48
Jimmy Chan 2024.01.21 22:23 
 

It's an useful indicator, thank you.

51323997
104
51323997 2023.09.07 21:17 
 

Very helpful

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Step Channel Momentum Trend
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
Step Channel Momentum Trend (MT5 Indicator) Step Channel Momentum Trend   is a powerful momentum-based indicator designed to give traders an adaptive edge by combining market structure with dynamic volatility analysis. This tool helps you clearly separate trend from range without relying on lag-prone smoothing techniques, using a unique stepwise midline and ATR-filtered channel. Key Features Structural Step Midline The heart of the system is a "step channel" midline that’s built exclusively from
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All Moving Averages
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
ALL MOVING AVERAGES: The Ultimate Custom Indicator for Diverse Strategies The ALL MOVING AVERAGES custom indicator is your essential tool for in-depth technical analysis, boasting an impressive collection of over 31 of the most popular moving averages . Designed for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing you to perfectly tailor your moving averages to a wide array of trading strategies. With a comprehensive range of input parameters, includ
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Easy Renko Charts
Guillermo Pineda
Utilities
Easy Renko Charts: Visualize Price Action Like Never Before! Tired of noisy candlestick charts obscuring the true trend? Easy Renko Charts is your ultimate solution for gaining crystal-clear insights into market movements directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. This powerful utility transforms raw tick data into clean, insightful Renko bricks, allowing you to focus on significant price changes and filter out market noise. Easy Renko Charts creates a custom, synthetic symbol based on the active L
Trend Correlation Strength
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
Trend Correlation Strength (TCS) Indicator: Your Edge in Forex Trend Analysis The Trend Correlation Strength (TCS) Indicator is a cutting-edge tool that redefines how you measure trend strength, offering a significant advantage over conventional indicators like the Average Directional Index (ADX). Unlike ADX, which relies on directional movement, TCS uniquely quantifies trend strength by calculating the correlation between closing prices and a linear time series . This innovative approach provi
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MTF Moving Averages
Guillermo Pineda
5 (1)
Indicators
MTF Moving Averages is an useful indicator that brings you data from fully customizable higher timeframe Moving Averages on your charts, you can add multiple Moving Averages to use even more data of current market conditions. Check the indicator in action [Images below] What MTF Moving Averages does apart from showing higher timeframe MA's? Time saver , having all your higher timeframe MA's in just one chart, time is key, avoid switching between timeframes. Enter Trends precisely, easy to follo
NRP Trend Bars
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
NRP Trend Bars Your all-in-one Trend direction indicator, with Presets and Customisable options ! Get the most of Trends with NRP (No-repaint indicator) Trend Bars , designed to get the best of Trend Entries , Continuations and  Reversals One of it's function is the detection of the new trend starting , consolidation and possible trend change . It gives you the opportunity either to get in-&-out of the market in time PRESETS (Sensibility)  LOW :        Used for trend entries and confirming
Trend Entries Histogram
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
Trend Entries Histogram: Pinpoint Reversals & Optimize Your Entries The Trend Entries Histogram is a powerful alarm indicator designed to help you detect the end of a trend or price move's lifecycle and anticipate reversals . It provides timely warnings when the market structure is undergoing a significant change, often preceding a major reversal or downturn. This indicator meticulously monitors for breakouts and shifts in price momentum whenever a new high or low is formed around a potential e
VWAP Bands with ML
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
VWAP Machine Learning Bands: The Predictive Edge for Traders Unlock the next level of market analysis with VWAP Machine Learning Bands – an innovative MQL5 indicator engineered to provide unparalleled insights into market trends, dynamic support/resistance, and high-probability trade signals. Leveraging a proprietary adaptive machine learning algorithm integrated with the power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), this indicator transcends traditional analysis. It's designed to give you a ge
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Navigate Market Cycles with Confidence Across All Assets Since its introduction in 1993, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has become the go-to measure for market risk and investor fear in the stock market. High VIX readings signal heightened volatility and often coincide with market bottoms, while low readings suggest complacency and market tops. But what about the vast universe beyond the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow? Commodities, forex, cryptocurrencies, even ind
Advanced Turnaround Strategy
Guillermo Pineda
Experts
Turnaround Tuesday EA – Fully Customizable Reversal Strategy for MetaTrader 5 The Advanced  Turnaround Strategy EA is based on a classic strategy " Turnaround Tuesday " that exploits the weekly reversal tendencies in the market, particularly after strong directional moves on a certain day of the week. The strategy observes that markets often reverse on Tuesdays , especially after significant weakness (or strength) on Mondays. This EA is designed to capture those moves but with a twist: eve
Drawdown Risk Profiling
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
Drawdown Distribution Analysis – Professional Risk Assessment Tool The Drawdown Risk Profiling indicator delivers comprehensive, statistically robust risk diagnostics directly in MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders, asset managers, and quantitative analysts, this tool applies academic-grade methodologies to help you measure, interpret, and control trading risk with confidence. Academic Foundation This tool is built upon leading financial risk theories and empirical research, including: Markowitz
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
EZ Trends  is a precision trend detection indicator designed to make market structure shifts easier to spot in real time. Using a unique EMA–HMA hybrid band system, it highlights trend direction with adaptive candle coloring, andplots reaction levels at the start of each new trend The result is a practical tool that keeps traders aligned with momentum while filtering out market noise. KEY FEATURES Trend Detection Logic A three-line channel built from the average of an EMA and HMA (midline). Exp
Dynamic Swing VWAP
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
Dynamic Swing Anchored VWAP is a precision price–volume tool designed to stay relevant to live market conditions. Instead of a static VWAP that drifts further away as sessions progress, this indicator anchors VWAP to fresh swing highs and lows and adapts its responsiveness as volatility changes. The result is a fair-value path that follows price more closely, making pullbacks, retests, and mean-reversion opportunities easier to identify and trade. CORE FEATURES Swing Anchoring Automatically d
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vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mitchell Lee
59
Mitchell Lee 2024.04.03 09:04 
 

Good session highlight indicator. Probably more comfortable on the eye on a white background although I much prefer a black background. It's very useful to help you stay out of the markets until you session hours start where the bigger movements and volume order flows always increase.

Onbeat
64
Onbeat 2024.01.31 23:46 
 

This has been the most helpful indicator I have ever used, trading from NZ it is very difficult to work out when the most active trading times are. This is so visual, well done

Jimmy Chan
48
Jimmy Chan 2024.01.21 22:23 
 

It's an useful indicator, thank you.

Gabriel Marinho
18
Gabriel Marinho 2023.10.03 21:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

51323997
104
51323997 2023.09.07 21:17 
 

Very helpful

lueny_toons
66
lueny_toons 2023.07.04 17:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189818
Franck Martin 2023.06.04 06:58 
 

Very good indicator, thank you. I use it to confirm my signal strategy.

Alex Hernandez
70
Alex Hernandez 2023.05.23 22:19 
 

excelente indicador

Raymond Clemens
144
Raymond Clemens 2023.04.09 18:00 
 

Another great indicator.

dash1320
15
dash1320 2023.03.31 18:44 
 

I'm still trying to figure out how to change my base time zone on mt4. However, the Trading Sessions 3 indicator is perfect. It blocks off price action so neatly! That makes for great trading.

jonclark365
207
jonclark365 2023.01.11 23:16 
 

Great indicator!! Thanks for developing

Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.23 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Schwoerer
1271
Daniel Schwoerer 2022.11.17 06:52 
 

Very nice. Exactly what i was looking for. thank you very much!

Juan_Carlos_Kratos
147
Juan_Carlos_Kratos 2022.11.10 15:09 
 

Está bien, pero "igual es por no saber hacerlo" preferiría que se pudiera quitar el color sólido dejando sólo los bordes, si hay forma de hacerlo agradecería un consejo.

Guillermo Pineda
18737
Reply from developer Guillermo Pineda 2022.11.12 19:45
Gracias por tu comentario, trabajaré en una actualización pronto con la opción que solicitas!
thatsben
93
thatsben 2021.06.30 05:51 
 

Good indicator. Thanks.

petergm
19
petergm 2021.04.11 05:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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