Darwin Assistant

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5
Introducing the revolutionary MT5 indicator, DARWIN Assistant  - your ultimate gateway to the world of successful trading! Designed with precision and expertise, DARWIN Assistant    operates on a special strategy that harnesses the power of advanced technical indicators - RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends - across all time frames. Brace yourself for an extraordinary trading experience as this cutting-edge indicator offers you the most accurate signals for entry, enabling you to navigate the markets with unmatched confidence.

With DARWIN Assistant , you gain access to a comprehensive analysis of critical indicators, meticulously calibrated to detect the most profitable trading opportunities. Say goodbye to uncertainty and welcome a new era of informed decision-making. Unleash the power of RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends as they converge seamlessly within DARWIN Assistant  , painting a vivid picture of market dynamics like never before.

Delve into the world of market trends and patterns with ease, as DARWIN Assistant    keeps a watchful eye on every time frame. Whether you prefer short-term bursts of excitement or long-term strategic plays, this exceptional indicator caters to your trading style, providing you with a holistic view of the market's ebb and flow.

DARWIN Assistant 's accuracy is the cornerstone of its success. Backed by extensive research and development, this indicator delivers signals that are finely tuned and precisely timed. Say goodbye to false positives and hello to a whole new level of reliability. It's like having a trusted ally by your side, guiding you towards lucrative opportunities with unwavering precision.

Experience the thrill of confident trading as DARWIN Assistant  empowers you with its intuitive interface and easy-to-understand signals. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your journey, this remarkable indicator simplifies the complexities of the market, making it accessible to traders of all levels. No matter your background or experience, Traffic Signal ensures that you have a fair shot at success.

Don't let the opportunity slip away. Embrace the future of trading with DARWIN Assistant  , the MT5 indicator that combines advanced analysis, comprehensive indicators, and unparalleled accuracy. Witness the transformation of your trading results as you ride the waves of success with this indispensable tool. Are you ready to take your trading game to new heights? The 
DARWIN Assistant  indicator is here to guide your way.


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En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
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Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
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QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
Super Suavizador
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5 que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS que son alineadas y procesadas según Fibonacci luego el promedio es suavizado"  Se ingresa un número de 2 a N que multiplica los EMA-Fibonacci y por consiguiente aumenta los fibonacci, resultando un promedio.   Se ingresa un número que suaviza los EMA-Fibonacci. Considerando los números 1/1 seria la suavización minima. Considerando los números 3/5 seria la suavización media. Considerando los números 10/30 seria la suavización alta.....etc
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