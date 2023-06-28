Traffic Signal

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5
Introducing the revolutionary MT5 indicator, Traffic Signal - your ultimate gateway to the world of successful trading! Designed with precision and expertise, Traffic Signal operates on a special strategy that harnesses the power of advanced technical indicators - RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends - across all time frames. Brace yourself for an extraordinary trading experience as this cutting-edge indicator offers you the most accurate signals for entry, enabling you to navigate the markets with unmatched confidence.

With Traffic Signal, you gain access to a comprehensive analysis of critical indicators, meticulously calibrated to detect the most profitable trading opportunities. Say goodbye to uncertainty and welcome a new era of informed decision-making. Unleash the power of RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends as they converge seamlessly within Traffic Signal, painting a vivid picture of market dynamics like never before.

Delve into the world of market trends and patterns with ease, as Traffic Signal keeps a watchful eye on every time frame. Whether you prefer short-term bursts of excitement or long-term strategic plays, this exceptional indicator caters to your trading style, providing you with a holistic view of the market's ebb and flow.

Traffic Signal's accuracy is the cornerstone of its success. Backed by extensive research and development, this indicator delivers signals that are finely tuned and precisely timed. Say goodbye to false positives and hello to a whole new level of reliability. It's like having a trusted ally by your side, guiding you towards lucrative opportunities with unwavering precision.

Experience the thrill of confident trading as Traffic Signal empowers you with its intuitive interface and easy-to-understand signals. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your journey, this remarkable indicator simplifies the complexities of the market, making it accessible to traders of all levels. No matter your background or experience, Traffic Signal ensures that you have a fair shot at success.

Don't let the opportunity slip away. Embrace the future of trading with Traffic Signal, the MT5 indicator that combines advanced analysis, comprehensive indicators, and unparalleled accuracy. Witness the transformation of your trading results as you ride the waves of success with this indispensable tool. Are you ready to take your trading game to new heights? The Traffic Signal indicator is here to guide your way.
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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
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