WR Clock Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Are you tired of using unreliable binary options indicators that give false signals, leading to losses and frustration? Look no further than the CLOCK INDICATOR – the best binary options indicator available for the MT4 trading platform!

With its advanced algorithm and powerful technical analysis tools, the CLOCK INDICATOR is the ultimate trading tool for both novice and experienced traders alike. It accurately predicts market trends and identifies profitable trading opportunities, helping you to maximize your profits and minimize your losses.

Unlike other binary options indicators that are complicated and difficult to use, the CLOCK INDICATOR is easy to install and customize. You can tailor the settings to your individual trading preferences, and it works seamlessly on all major currency pairs and time frames.

One of the standout features of the CLOCK INDICATOR is its non-repainting nature. Once a signal is generated, it remains on the chart, so you can be confident that you're making informed trading decisions based on accurate information.

Don't waste any more time with unreliable indicators that give false signals. Download the CLOCK INDICATOR today and start seeing real results in your binary options trading. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, this powerful indicator is sure to take your trading to the next level.


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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Charles Harper
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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I Nyoman Suryasa
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This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
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