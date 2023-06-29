Forex RoadMap

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5
Introducing ROADMAP: Your Ultimate MT5 Forex Indicator for Perfect Trade Execution!

Are you tired of the constant uncertainty and guesswork in the Forex market? Do you find it challenging to identify the ideal entry points, buy and sell zones, or set accurate stop loss and take profit levels? Look no further, because ROADMAP, a groundbreaking MT5 Forex Indicator, is here to revolutionize your trading strategy.

Designed with a special strategy in mind, ROADMAP empowers you with invaluable insights and precise calculations to navigate the Forex market like never before. This exceptional indicator utilizes a combination of advanced techniques, including Fibonacci (FIBO) levels, to guide you towards optimal trading decisions.

With ROADMAP, you gain a comprehensive view of the market dynamics, allowing you to identify the perfect entry area with remarkable accuracy. This means you'll no longer miss out on lucrative opportunities or enter trades prematurely. The indicator's ingenious algorithm pinpoints the exact moments when market conditions align with your desired trade parameters, ensuring you're always in sync with the market's rhythm.

Say goodbye to the frustration of setting arbitrary stop loss and take profit levels. ROADMAP does the heavy lifting for you by precisely calculating the ideal stop loss, TP1, and TP2 based on FIBO levels. This intelligent feature safeguards your trades, mitigating risk while maximizing profit potential. You can trade with confidence, knowing that ROADMAP has your back.

But ROADMAP doesn't stop there. It goes the extra mile by displaying the daily high and low prices, providing you with a comprehensive overview of market sentiment. This valuable information equips you with the knowledge to fine-tune your trading decisions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in this dynamic financial landscape.

To make your trading experience even more seamless, ROADMAP delivers real-time trade alerts directly to your fingertips. Never miss an opportunity again as the indicator notifies you of entry points, TP1, TP2, and stop loss levels. Whether you're at your trading desk or on the go, ROADMAP keeps you informed and ready to seize profitable trading opportunities at a moment's notice.

Experience the power of ROADMAP and unlock your full trading potential. No longer will you struggle with guesswork or emotional decision-making. Let this revolutionary MT5 Forex Indicator be your trusted companion on your journey to consistent profits and financial success.

Don't wait any longer. Join the ranks of successful traders who have embraced ROADMAP as their ultimate trading tool. Start charting your course to Forex mastery today!
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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
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