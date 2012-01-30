One Click Close
- Utilities
- Jinsong Zhang
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This script allows traders to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips.
Please set slippage value first. Sometimes some positions do not close due to high volatility of the market. Please set larger slippage or restart the script.
Totaler müll geld verschwändung nicht kaufen