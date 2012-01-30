One Click Close

This script allows traders to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips.


The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips.

Please set slippage value first. Sometimes some positions do not close due to high volatility of the market. Please set larger slippage or restart the script.


............................................................................................

Recommended products
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK WHEN TESTING  See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA. 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot
Anchor Pro Funded Guard and Trade Manager
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Utilities
Anchor Pro: Funded Guard & Trade Manager Stop Blowing Your Funded Accounts. Trade Visually. Protect Your Capital. Anchor Pro is not just a trade manager—it is a complete Funded Account Guardian and Visual Trading Suite . Designed specifically for traders taking Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.), it combines institutional-grade risk protection with a revolutionary "Draw-to-Trade" engine. Whether you are trying to pass a challenge or keep your funded account safe, Anchor Pro locks in
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Positions Limiter EA
Martins Chukwudi Osodi -
Utilities
PositionsLimiter EA: Enforcing Trade Discipline with Position Limits The PositionsLimiter EA is a powerful risk management tool designed to help traders control the number of open positions at any given time. By allowing traders to set a maximum limit on simultaneous trades, this EA ensures that no additional trades exceed the specified threshold. If a trader or another automated system attempts to open a new position beyond the set limit, the EA will automatically close the excess trade, ensur
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Auto close
Raudel Umaran Elias
4.33 (9)
Utilities
Simple program to automatically close positions by profit or loss. User can select "Total Profit" to close all positions at the same time, once the total profit or loss is reached. User can select "Single Profit" to close one by one positions, once single profit or loss is reached. Notes: 1. The assistant will not open any position. 2. The assistant only provide market orders, so due maket volatility positions can suffer slippage. 
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Utilities
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Phoenix Drawdown Meter
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Phoenix Drawdown Meter (MT5) Real-time drawdown monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Displays live account drawdown percentage on your chart to help traders manage risk and avoid breaching account limits. Purpose Drawdown is the most critical risk metric for traders operating prop firm accounts or strict risk-managed portfolios. Exceeding drawdown limits can invalidate accounts or eliminate weeks of progress. The Phoenix Drawdown Meter provides constant visibility of current drawdown based on b
FREE
Trade Manager Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.5 (6)
Utilities
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain! MT4 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58375 The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand.   For traders that scale into the market gradually
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilities
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
Spread History Overview
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The analyzer makes it possible to quickly assess spread changes on historical data,   the magnitude and frequency of bursts, the dynamics and nature of the extensions by the days of the week, etc. The analyzer needs to be started in the tester (visualization mode) on the symbol and time interval required for analysis,   recommended TimeFrame H1, select "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
Utilities
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
MultiCurrencyLite MT5
Hao-Wei Lee
Utilities
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Equity Risk Manager
Sami Triki
Utilities
Equity Risk Manager EA is a smart, compliance-focused tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring equity performance in real time. It automatically blocks new trades when your profit or loss thresholds are reached, based on your selected period — daily, weekly, or monthly. No more accidental overtrading or commission losses: once your target is hit, the EA alerts you and halts further entries. Ideal for disciplined traders who value risk control, clarity, and automation.
MT5toTLGRM
Fernando Morales
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT5toTLGRM EA only sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT5 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one has a different number in [B13] setting. Following are the features of MT5toTLGRM EA send
FREE
Broker Quality Analyzer
Pavel Malyshko
Utilities
Why execution quality matters more than you think You can have the best trading strategy, perfect entry points, and proper risk management. But if your broker consistently executes orders at worse prices, you lose money before the market even moves. A slippage of 0.01% seems insignificant. But over 100 trades per month, it becomes a noticeable amount. Over 1000 trades, it becomes a serious problem. Scalpers and algorithmic traders understand this well: execution quality directly affects your bot
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
IndiSig by Buffer
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join  https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
More from author
Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
FREE
Color Bollinger Bands
Jinsong Zhang
5 (3)
Indicators
。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 This indicator is based on Bollinger Bands indicator. It helps user clearly know the Band is expand or contract. The method of use is the same as the traditional Brin channel index. Users can use different color areas to distribute forest channel indicators in expansion or contraction stage. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FREE
TradeCopier for followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
If you want something as below: Sell FOREX trading signal. Manage multiple accounts. Follow the trading from somebody. "TradeCopier_follow" and   "TradeCopier_source"   can help you! Features: Copying from one source (master) account to multiple follower (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for the source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different Brokers. Works with different symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, e
FREE
Synchronized Charts mt4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol. Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened chart will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time. Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
Candles Checker for Forex mt4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This product is used to check the foreign exchange market history datas. Good quality historical datas is important for traders to perform market analysis or back testing. But the quality of historical datas provided by various foreign exchange brokers is uneven. Sometimes we notice missing k-line sequences, but sometimes it is not easy to detect them. This product helps users locate these missing locations.If there are many gaps in a given period of time on a chart, you need to be careful about
Ticks Thermometer mt4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Some trading strategies are suitable for the quiet market with less volatility, while others are suitable for the volatile and violent market. Either way, traders should have a clear measure of how hot or cold the market is. This product is convenient for traders to compare the degree of cold heat of different trading varieties, or the trading heat of the same trading variety in different time periods. You can put it on different charts to get the intuition. It's easy to see which is more hot an
Digitized Candle Length MT4
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to indicate the difference between the highest and lowest prices of the K line, as well as the difference between the closing price and the opening price, so that traders can visually see the length of the K line. The number above is the difference between High and Low, and the number below is the difference between Close and Open. This indicator provides filtering function, and users can only select K lines that meet the criteria, such as positive line or negative lin
Hidden TP and SL for MT4
Jinsong Zhang
1 (1)
Utilities
Some traders don't like expose Take Profit/Stop Loss level in their positions, this Expert Advisor can help them. Put it to chart and set Take Profit/Stop Loss pips (0 means ignore), it watch the price of the symbol on chart and close the position if price reach Hidden TP/SL level. It hide user's TP/SL price in effect. Welcome to contact me. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
One Click Close MT4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script allows traders to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. Please set slippage value first. Sometimes some positions do not close due to high volatility of the market. Please set larger slippage or restart the script. ...................................................................................................
Delete Pending Orders
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Script to Delete Pending Orders Sometimes you placed many Pending Orders and then you want delete certain kind of these orders, this script can help you! Usage: Download and drag and drop this script to the chart. Check "Allow AutoTrading" in "Common" tab and set input parameters in "Inputs" tab. Input Parameters: TypeOfPending: which type Order you would delete. mySymbol: which Symbol you would delete. The input format of the Symbol is such as "EURUSD" or "eurusd".
Clock Timezone
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
The script allows to easily watch the date and time of several cities selected by the user from more than 30 important cities all over the world. It also shows GMT, Server time and Local time. The cities on the screen are automatically sorted by the date and time. You can save your setting on the Inputs tab and use them in future. Notice: Daylight saving time is not considered.
Ticks Thermometer
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Some trading strategies are suitable for the quiet market with less volatility, while others are suitable for the volatile and violent market. Either way, traders should have a clear measure of how hot or cold the market is. This product is convenient for traders to compare the degree of cold heat of different trading varieties, or the trading heat of the same trading variety in different time periods. You can put it on different charts to get the intuition. It's easy to see which is more hot an
Painting Deals
Jinsong Zhang
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Painting Deals on active chart. It allows analyzing trade history on an account to which you have an investor (read only) password. Type of the arrow displayed indicated the deal type: Right Arrow means In and In/Out deals Arrow Left Left means Out deals. Blue arrows are for Buy deals and Red arrows are for Sell deals. The indicator displays deals in the real time mode, it also displays their Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Put the mouse over the arrows to see the details of deals including op
Diagram of Trades
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
The script shows statistics of trades for the specified period. For example, if you want to know the details of trades of the ATC2010 Winner ( bobsley ): Login with his account using the investor (read-only) password (MetaTrader5); Open the chart of his trading symbol (EURUSD); Run this script on the chart; Specify 2010.10.1 in "date from", and the diagram will be shown.
Synchronized Charts
Jinsong Zhang
5 (1)
Utilities
The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol. Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened charts will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time. Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts.
Notification
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script notifies a user about different events by playing sounds, sending emails and text messages to a mobile device. The following events are supported: New deals (in/in out/out). Expiration of Pending orders. The terminal disconnected. The terminal or the script closed. Please set a notification type for each event separately. If you need notifications via Email, please make sure that the settings on the Email tab are correct. If you need to receive notifications on a mobile device, pleas
CountDown
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script alerts a user via sounds and alert box at the end of a countdown. It is like an alarm clock. There are 2 ways to start counting down: Set a value of remaining minutes. Example: if you need an alert after 1 hour, set it to 60. Set countdown end time. If you like to use a custom sound for the alert, copy your sound files to "terminal_path\Sounds" folder and set the exact file name in the input parameters. The sound file must be in *.wav format.
Candles Checker for Forex
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This product is used to check the foreign exchange market history datas. Good quality historical datas is important for traders to perform market analysis or back testing. But the quality of historical datas provided by various foreign exchange brokers is uneven. Sometimes we notice missing k-line sequences, but sometimes it is not easy to detect them. This product helps users locate these missing locations.If there are many gaps in a given period of time on a chart, you need to be careful about
SmartMA
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This is a trend indicator, as you can see here. When the white line is above the red, it means a bull market. Conversely, the white line below the red line is a bear market. This index is suitable for long - term trading and is suitable for most trading varieties. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Easy BUY SELL signal 001
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator let user clearly see Buy/Sell signals. When a bar is closed and conditions meet, arrow signal will come up at Close Price, up is Buy and down is Sell. It works on all Timeframes. And you can set sound alert when signals come up.
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Spread Report
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
.................................. This script is intended to help users to get information about ticks and spreads (e.g. ticks count, minimum/maximum/average spread). It can export reports in the CSV format with this information. Traders can see spread statistics in real time in the chart window It is useful for comparing spreads of different brokers. --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Depth of Market
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This is visualization tool based on the Depth of Market. It works with the symbols that have the Depth of Market available. It's a visual indicator that shows the volume of each Bid/Ask price and ratio of total volume of Bids/Asks. Note: check if your broker supports DOM before purchasing. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
Instruments Relativeness
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other two selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, three trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the three different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it with curre
Trade Area
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
Most time the market is in a small oscillation amplitude. The Trade Area indicator helps users to recognize that time. There are 5 lines in this indicator: Area_high, Area_middle, Area_Low, SL_high and SL_low. Recommendations: When price is between Area_high and Area_Low, it's time to trade. Buy at Area_Low level and sell at Area_high level. The SL_high and SL_low lines are the levels for Stop Loss. Change the Deviations parameter to adjust SL_high and SL_low.
Digitized Candle Length
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to indicate the difference between the highest and lowest prices of the K line, as well as the difference between the closing price and the opening price, so that traders can visually see the length of the K line. The number above is the difference between High and Low, and the number below is the difference between Close and Open. This indicator provides filtering function, and users can only select K lines that meet the criteria, such as positive line or negative line.
Best Price Finder
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script allows you to compare quotes and spreads from different trading servers or brokers to identify a server/broker that offers the best bid/ask price and the tightest spread. It can be compared with up to six different servers or brokers at a time, and it is easy to find the best quote provider by score. Usage: Open up to 6 MetaTrader client terminals, login to different servers/brokers, and then start the script on each terminal's chart.
Rocket Projectile
Jinsong Zhang
1 (1)
Experts
This is a multi-currency paired trading system.I won't go into the details of how it works, but what the user needs to care about is how it actually works. It is highly recommended that you download the product and test it thoroughly, including back testing with the historical data and foward testing in the simulated account. As this EA trades multiple currency pairs, relevant historical data will be automatically downloaded at the first time of its historical review, with data volume around 6GB
Reflection Candles Chart
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This tool is used to generate a K - line reflection chart of a currency pair for foreign exchange transactions. For example, if the currency pair is EURUSD, a custom currency pair named EURUSD_ref is generated and a chart for that currency pair is opened. The price of a custom pair of currency is the inverse of the price of the original pair, which is the equivalent of a new pair of currency, the USDEUR. The usage is simple, put it on any chart, the new chart will open, and then draw the corr
Smart Trading Signals
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
It's a self-learning indicator. You need to set a starting time and download the relevant historical data for it to learn. Learn as few rules as possible and give the maximum freedom to the indicators. Therefore, the principle of choosing the best outcome during the learning period does not guarantee that every transaction is profitable. In general, the longer the study, the more reliable the results. In the strategy tester, you need to set the time parameter before the test starts so that the i
Filter:
emir2018
348
emir2018 2020.09.14 09:53 
 

Totaler müll geld verschwändung nicht kaufen

Jinsong Zhang
25047
Reply from developer Jinsong Zhang 2021.06.19 09:18
But it has sold more than 500.
Tatiana Mazhara
149
Tatiana Mazhara 2020.06.27 17:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review