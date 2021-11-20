This script notifies a user about different events by playing sounds, sending emails and text messages to a mobile device. The following events are supported:

New deals (in/in out/out).

Expiration of Pending orders.

The terminal disconnected.

The terminal or the script closed.

Please set a notification type for each event separately.

If you need notifications via Email, please make sure that the settings on the Email tab are correct.

If you need to receive notifications on a mobile device, please make sure the settings on the Notifications tab are correct (See the article MetaQuotes ID in MetaTrader Mobile Terminal for details).

To use custom sounds for notification, copy the sound files into "terminal_path\Sounds" folder and specify the exact file name as the corresponding input parameter of the script. The sound file must be of the *.wav format.