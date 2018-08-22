Hidden TP and SL for MT4
- Utilities
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Jinsong ZhangMT5 Articles List - Traders' Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/90
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
Some traders don't like expose Take Profit/Stop Loss level in their positions, this Expert Advisor can help them.
Put it to chart and set Take Profit/Stop Loss pips (0 means ignore), it watch the price of the symbol on chart and close the position if price reach Hidden TP/SL level.
It hide user's TP/SL price in effect.
Welcome to contact me.
it works properly only for 1 trade.. if there is more than 1 trade it just doesn't work