Hidden TP and SL for MT4

Some traders don't like expose Take Profit/Stop Loss level in their positions, this Expert Advisor can help them.





Put it to chart and set Take Profit/Stop Loss pips (0 means ignore), it watch the price of the symbol on chart and close the position if price reach Hidden TP/SL level.





It hide user's TP/SL price in effect.





Welcome to contact me.





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