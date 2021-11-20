Digitized Candle Length
- Indicators
- Jinsong Zhang
- Version: 1.24
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is used to indicate the difference between the highest and lowest prices of the K line, as well as the difference between the closing price and the opening price, so that traders can visually see the length of the K line.
The number above is the difference between High and Low, and the number below is the difference between Close and Open.
This indicator provides filtering function, and users can only select K lines that meet the criteria, such as positive line or negative line.