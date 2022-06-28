Auto close

4.33

Simple program to automatically close positions by profit or loss.
User can select "Total Profit" to close all positions at the same time, once the total profit or loss is reached.
User can select "Single Profit" to close one by one positions, once single profit or loss is reached.

Notes:

1. The assistant will not open any position.
2. The assistant only provide market orders, so due maket volatility positions can suffer slippage. 


Reviews 11
刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.08.30 01:17 
 

单笔盈利或亏损后逐笔平仓

prolatest latest
19
prolatest latest 2024.02.07 19:35 
 

pls update the EA, i'm error when drag to chart

Patricio Ango
81
Patricio Ango 2024.02.05 05:33 
 

Ha dejado de funcionar, saludos

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Sudip015
14
Sudip015 2026.04.07 19:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

renko1234
716
renko1234 2025.01.27 13:06 
 

EA error: initializing of Auto close (GBPUSD,H1) failed with code 1

刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.08.30 01:17 
 

单笔盈利或亏损后逐笔平仓

alberli
29
alberli 2024.08.15 09:51 
 

buenos dias, en los campos my profit y my loss el valor por defecto es 10 pero que son tips, money, porcentaje?? me podrian decir?? Gracias

prolatest latest
19
prolatest latest 2024.02.07 19:35 
 

pls update the EA, i'm error when drag to chart

Raudel Umaran Elias
2395
Reply from developer Raudel Umaran Elias 2024.03.20 00:33
fixed
Patricio Ango
81
Patricio Ango 2024.02.05 05:33 
 

Ha dejado de funcionar, saludos

Raudel Umaran Elias
2395
Reply from developer Raudel Umaran Elias 2024.03.20 00:34
corregido
Dioney Rodrigues
48
Dioney Rodrigues 2024.01.11 01:31 
 

Caro colega, no meu pc deixou de funcionar recentemente.

Raudel Umaran Elias
2395
Reply from developer Raudel Umaran Elias 2024.03.20 00:34
ready
mql2017pr
217
mql2017pr 2023.11.08 15:12 
 

very ok

janekpawel
101
janekpawel 2023.09.20 21:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raudel Umaran Elias
2395
Reply from developer Raudel Umaran Elias 2023.09.20 22:51
thanks for your comment!
60483073
70
60483073 2023.07.13 13:11 
 

works great please add feature to close profits individually losses as a total please thanks again works very well contact details email b.g.masina@gmail.com

Raudel Umaran Elias
2395
Reply from developer Raudel Umaran Elias 2023.07.15 15:23
Test "single profit" option. I send you an email
James Bond
605
James Bond 2022.09.05 02:32 
 

it does not work. i don't know what is the bug. it seems work only the first time, then stop working. plz fix it. thanks.

Raudel Umaran Elias
2395
Reply from developer Raudel Umaran Elias 2022.09.09 16:13
Hello James, i tested the bot again checking more than 50 positions at the same time and i did not find problems, please send mail with details. Thanks
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