Auto close

Simple program to automatically close positions by profit or loss.

User can select "Total Profit" to close all positions at the same time, once the total profit or loss is reached.

User can select "Single Profit" to close one by one positions, once single profit or loss is reached.

Notes:

1. The assistant will not open any position.

2. The assistant only provide market orders, so due maket volatility positions can suffer slippage.





