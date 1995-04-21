Positions Limiter EA

PositionsLimiter EA: Enforcing Trade Discipline with Position Limits

The PositionsLimiter EA is a powerful risk management tool designed to help traders control the number of open positions at any given time. By allowing traders to set a maximum limit on simultaneous trades, this EA ensures that no additional trades exceed the specified threshold. If a trader or another automated system attempts to open a new position beyond the set limit, the EA will automatically close the excess trade, ensuring disciplined trading.

Key Features:

✅ Customizable Position Limits

Users can set the maximum number of open positions allowed.

Works across all trading symbols or can be applied to specific pairs.

🔒 Automatic Trade Restriction

If a new trade is placed beyond the preset limit , the EA will immediately close it .

Prevents overexposure and excessive risk.

📊 Real-Time Monitoring & Alerts

Displays the current number of open trades in an easy-to-read dashboard.

Provides alerts when the limit is reached, ensuring traders stay informed.

⚙️ Compatible with Manual & Automated Trading

Works seamlessly with manual trades and other Expert Advisors (EAs) .

Ensures external trading strategies do not exceed risk tolerance.

How It Works:

Set the Max Position Limit Input the desired maximum number of open trades in the EA settings. Monitor & Enforce Limits The EA continuously tracks active positions. Auto-Close Excess Positions If a new trade is placed beyond the set limit, the EA automatically closes it.

Who Can Benefit?

✅ Scalpers & Day Traders – Prevent overtrading and keep risk controlled.

✅ Swing Traders – Ensure exposure remains within strategy limits.

✅ Algo Traders – Add an extra layer of safety for automated strategies.

✅ Risk-Averse Investors – Maintain a structured and disciplined trading approach.

Final Thoughts

The PositionsLimiter EA is a must-have tool for traders who value discipline, risk management, and controlled exposure. By setting strict trade limits and automatically managing open positions, this EA helps traders avoid overtrading, emotional trading, and excessive risk.







