Best Price Finder

This script allows you to compare quotes and spreads from different trading servers or brokers to identify a server/broker that offers the best bid/ask price and the tightest spread.

It can be compared with up to six different servers or brokers at a time, and it is easy to find the best quote provider by score.

Usage: Open up to 6 MetaTrader client terminals, login to different servers/brokers, and then start the script on each terminal's chart.



Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilities
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilities
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
OnlyPlusCloser
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
OnlyPlusCloser — Close Only Profitable Trades. Fast. Smart. What it does: OnlyPlusCloser is an intelligent script for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes only profitable positions for the current symbol. No manual filtering. No risk. Just positive trades — in one click. Trader Benefits: Maximum control — losing trades remain untouched Instant speed — all profitable positions are closed immediately Routine automation — perfect for scalpers and day traders ️ Execution reliability
FREE
Keyboard Trader
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Utilities
Keyboard Trader   is a tool designed for ultra-fast trading in   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   using   keyboard shortcuts . Here’s a concise description of its features: Swift Execution : Keyboard Trader allows you to execute orders rapidly without clicking. You can use keyboard shortcuts to efficiently open and close positions. Ideal for News Trading : Given the need for quick action during news events, this tool is particularly useful for trading during high volatility moments. Customizable Hotkeys : T
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Keyboard ScalpMaster Pro
Guenter Seidner
Utilities
Video Explanation on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OJXERVs405g Keyboard Scalper Pro – Tool Explanation Keyboard Scalper Pro is a manual scalping tool designed to execute and manage trades entirely via keyboard hotkeys , allowing for fast, precise, and distraction-free trading . The tool does not automate trading decisions . All actions are triggered manually by the trader using predefined keys. Hotkey Functions Explained W – Buy Market Opens a market buy position instantly on the current symbol usi
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
Utilities
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
Utilities
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Utilities
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Power of Currencies forex
Vasilii Apostolidi
Utilities
Power of Currencies   analyzes the strength of currencies allowing you to enter the market at the beginning of a trend. The product enriches your trading system and serves as a filter when making decisions to buy or sell. The panel of the analyzer can be easily moved. Parameters:  SORT TYPE - sort order. Font Name - name of the font. Font Size - size of the font. Font Interval - line spacing. Progress Bar Width - width of the progress bar. Text Color - color of the text. Back Color - color of t
TimeView Pro
Jonathan San Juan
Indicators
TimeView Pro – Customizable Local Time Display for MetaTrader 5 Overview TimeView Pro is a fully customizable time display indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides an on-chart local time reference that automatically adapts to the user's system time or country time. Unlike similar indicators, TimeView Pro offers advanced customization and unique features to enhance time tracking without cluttering the chart. Key Features Snap to Candle (Default: Enabled) – The time display aligns precisely with th
Hedge Fragmentation Utility With Screenshot
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Hedge Fragmentation Utility - Comprehensive Product Description Overview The Hedge Fragmentation Utility is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 tool designed for forex traders who employ hedging strategies. This sophisticated utility automates the controlled fragmentation of hedged positions, allowing traders to systematically close portions of opposing positions to lock in profits while maintaining overall market exposure. Important Operating Principle The Hedge Fragmentation Utility does not tra
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
A Simple and Practical Order Entry Panel
Shou Xin Geng
Utilities
This Order Risk Control Panel is designed with the core concept of "Simple, Efficient and Accurate Risk Control". Tailor-made for all types of traders, whether they are beginners or experienced professionals, it allows for quick mastery and realization of refined risk management in every trade. The panel deeply integrates risk control logic into the entire order placement process, fundamentally addressing the pain points of "cumbersome risk control settings and delayed operations" in traditiona
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Utilities
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience by sending real-time trade notifications and comprehensive reports to your Telegram channel. Ideal for signal providers and trainers, this utility copies trades placed manually or by other EAs in your account, offering customizable alerts, advanced trade management, and a user-friendly dashboard for performance insights. It streamlines communication with subscribers without relying o
XP Trade Manager
Ahmed Soliman
Utilities
XP Trade Manager 1. Overview XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart. 2. Interface & Controls A. Trade Entry Section LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step . TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points). SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons. COMMENT: Cu
BoletaMiniPanel
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (4)
Utilities
Simple panel with  Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop. Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't ha
FREE
Equity Defense
Trading Toolkit
Utilities
Equity Defense is a powerful risk management tool designed by Trading Toolkit to protect your trading account from significant drawdowns. This tool closely monitors your account equity and automatically closes all open trades when a predetermined percentage of equity loss is reached during a trading day. The Equity Defense tool ensures that your daily losses do not exceed your predetermined loss threshold, helping you trade with peace of mind. Key Features: Daily Loss Limit : Set a maximum limit
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Volume Profil MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Rectangle Summary An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution. What it does: Displays horizontal volume : Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars Bullish/Bearish analysis : Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-d
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Growth Guard MT5
Jaron Clegg
Utilities
Growth Guard - Empower Your Portfolio Management Are you managing multiple EAs on MT5 and struggling to stay on top of their performance? Growth Guard is your ultimate monitoring solution, designed to keep a watchful eye on external Expert Advisors (EAs). Seamlessly tracking profit factors, consecutive losses, and other vital metrics, Growth Guard ensures your trading portfolio remains optimized and secure. How It Works The system comprises two components: Growth Guard Indicator – Attach this to
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Send trading signals to telegram
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time . With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably . There is no complex setup required. Simply attach the tool to your chart , enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID , and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately. Whet
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Crosshair MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. Yo
Apex Trade Manager with Trailling sl
Gadhavi Hardikkumar
Utilities
This is tool that will help you to manage your trades.you can set target 1,2,3 in points and percentage size of lot size you want to close at this targets.like you have set target 1,2,3 as 5$,10$ and 15$ with size 40%,30%,30%.now if you take entry on xauusd on 4220 with 0.1 lot then it will close 0.04 lot on 5$ target ,0.03 lot at 10$ target and remaining quantity at 15$ target. you can set stoploss also in points. the stoploss and target will be automatically set when you take trade. also there
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
FREE
Color Bollinger Bands
Jinsong Zhang
5 (3)
Indicators
。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 This indicator is based on Bollinger Bands indicator. It helps user clearly know the Band is expand or contract. The method of use is the same as the traditional Brin channel index. Users can use different color areas to distribute forest channel indicators in expansion or contraction stage. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FREE
TradeCopier for followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
If you want something as below: Sell FOREX trading signal. Manage multiple accounts. Follow the trading from somebody. "TradeCopier_follow" and   "TradeCopier_source"   can help you! Features: Copying from one source (master) account to multiple follower (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for the source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different Brokers. Works with different symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, e
FREE
Synchronized Charts mt4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol. Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened chart will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time. Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
Candles Checker for Forex mt4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This product is used to check the foreign exchange market history datas. Good quality historical datas is important for traders to perform market analysis or back testing. But the quality of historical datas provided by various foreign exchange brokers is uneven. Sometimes we notice missing k-line sequences, but sometimes it is not easy to detect them. This product helps users locate these missing locations.If there are many gaps in a given period of time on a chart, you need to be careful about
Ticks Thermometer mt4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Some trading strategies are suitable for the quiet market with less volatility, while others are suitable for the volatile and violent market. Either way, traders should have a clear measure of how hot or cold the market is. This product is convenient for traders to compare the degree of cold heat of different trading varieties, or the trading heat of the same trading variety in different time periods. You can put it on different charts to get the intuition. It's easy to see which is more hot an
Digitized Candle Length MT4
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to indicate the difference between the highest and lowest prices of the K line, as well as the difference between the closing price and the opening price, so that traders can visually see the length of the K line. The number above is the difference between High and Low, and the number below is the difference between Close and Open. This indicator provides filtering function, and users can only select K lines that meet the criteria, such as positive line or negative lin
Hidden TP and SL for MT4
Jinsong Zhang
1 (1)
Utilities
Some traders don't like expose Take Profit/Stop Loss level in their positions, this Expert Advisor can help them. Put it to chart and set Take Profit/Stop Loss pips (0 means ignore), it watch the price of the symbol on chart and close the position if price reach Hidden TP/SL level. It hide user's TP/SL price in effect. Welcome to contact me. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
One Click Close MT4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script allows traders to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. Please set slippage value first. Sometimes some positions do not close due to high volatility of the market. Please set larger slippage or restart the script. ...................................................................................................
Delete Pending Orders
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Script to Delete Pending Orders Sometimes you placed many Pending Orders and then you want delete certain kind of these orders, this script can help you! Usage: Download and drag and drop this script to the chart. Check "Allow AutoTrading" in "Common" tab and set input parameters in "Inputs" tab. Input Parameters: TypeOfPending: which type Order you would delete. mySymbol: which Symbol you would delete. The input format of the Symbol is such as "EURUSD" or "eurusd".
Clock Timezone
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
The script allows to easily watch the date and time of several cities selected by the user from more than 30 important cities all over the world. It also shows GMT, Server time and Local time. The cities on the screen are automatically sorted by the date and time. You can save your setting on the Inputs tab and use them in future. Notice: Daylight saving time is not considered.
Ticks Thermometer
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Some trading strategies are suitable for the quiet market with less volatility, while others are suitable for the volatile and violent market. Either way, traders should have a clear measure of how hot or cold the market is. This product is convenient for traders to compare the degree of cold heat of different trading varieties, or the trading heat of the same trading variety in different time periods. You can put it on different charts to get the intuition. It's easy to see which is more hot an
Painting Deals
Jinsong Zhang
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Painting Deals on active chart. It allows analyzing trade history on an account to which you have an investor (read only) password. Type of the arrow displayed indicated the deal type: Right Arrow means In and In/Out deals Arrow Left Left means Out deals. Blue arrows are for Buy deals and Red arrows are for Sell deals. The indicator displays deals in the real time mode, it also displays their Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Put the mouse over the arrows to see the details of deals including op
Diagram of Trades
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
The script shows statistics of trades for the specified period. For example, if you want to know the details of trades of the ATC2010 Winner ( bobsley ): Login with his account using the investor (read-only) password (MetaTrader5); Open the chart of his trading symbol (EURUSD); Run this script on the chart; Specify 2010.10.1 in "date from", and the diagram will be shown.
Synchronized Charts
Jinsong Zhang
5 (1)
Utilities
The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol. Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened charts will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time. Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts.
One Click Close
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script allows traders to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. Please set slippage value first. Sometimes some positions do not close due to high volatility of the market. Please set larger slippage or restart the script. ............................................................................................
Notification
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script notifies a user about different events by playing sounds, sending emails and text messages to a mobile device. The following events are supported: New deals (in/in out/out). Expiration of Pending orders. The terminal disconnected. The terminal or the script closed. Please set a notification type for each event separately. If you need notifications via Email, please make sure that the settings on the Email tab are correct. If you need to receive notifications on a mobile device, pleas
CountDown
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This script alerts a user via sounds and alert box at the end of a countdown. It is like an alarm clock. There are 2 ways to start counting down: Set a value of remaining minutes. Example: if you need an alert after 1 hour, set it to 60. Set countdown end time. If you like to use a custom sound for the alert, copy your sound files to "terminal_path\Sounds" folder and set the exact file name in the input parameters. The sound file must be in *.wav format.
Candles Checker for Forex
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This product is used to check the foreign exchange market history datas. Good quality historical datas is important for traders to perform market analysis or back testing. But the quality of historical datas provided by various foreign exchange brokers is uneven. Sometimes we notice missing k-line sequences, but sometimes it is not easy to detect them. This product helps users locate these missing locations.If there are many gaps in a given period of time on a chart, you need to be careful about
SmartMA
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This is a trend indicator, as you can see here. When the white line is above the red, it means a bull market. Conversely, the white line below the red line is a bear market. This index is suitable for long - term trading and is suitable for most trading varieties. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Easy BUY SELL signal 001
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator let user clearly see Buy/Sell signals. When a bar is closed and conditions meet, arrow signal will come up at Close Price, up is Buy and down is Sell. It works on all Timeframes. And you can set sound alert when signals come up.
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Spread Report
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
.................................. This script is intended to help users to get information about ticks and spreads (e.g. ticks count, minimum/maximum/average spread). It can export reports in the CSV format with this information. Traders can see spread statistics in real time in the chart window It is useful for comparing spreads of different brokers. --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Depth of Market
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This is visualization tool based on the Depth of Market. It works with the symbols that have the Depth of Market available. It's a visual indicator that shows the volume of each Bid/Ask price and ratio of total volume of Bids/Asks. Note: check if your broker supports DOM before purchasing. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
Instruments Relativeness
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other two selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, three trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the three different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it with curre
Trade Area
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
Most time the market is in a small oscillation amplitude. The Trade Area indicator helps users to recognize that time. There are 5 lines in this indicator: Area_high, Area_middle, Area_Low, SL_high and SL_low. Recommendations: When price is between Area_high and Area_Low, it's time to trade. Buy at Area_Low level and sell at Area_high level. The SL_high and SL_low lines are the levels for Stop Loss. Change the Deviations parameter to adjust SL_high and SL_low.
Digitized Candle Length
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to indicate the difference between the highest and lowest prices of the K line, as well as the difference between the closing price and the opening price, so that traders can visually see the length of the K line. The number above is the difference between High and Low, and the number below is the difference between Close and Open. This indicator provides filtering function, and users can only select K lines that meet the criteria, such as positive line or negative line.
Rocket Projectile
Jinsong Zhang
1 (1)
Experts
This is a multi-currency paired trading system.I won't go into the details of how it works, but what the user needs to care about is how it actually works. It is highly recommended that you download the product and test it thoroughly, including back testing with the historical data and foward testing in the simulated account. As this EA trades multiple currency pairs, relevant historical data will be automatically downloaded at the first time of its historical review, with data volume around 6GB
Reflection Candles Chart
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
This tool is used to generate a K - line reflection chart of a currency pair for foreign exchange transactions. For example, if the currency pair is EURUSD, a custom currency pair named EURUSD_ref is generated and a chart for that currency pair is opened. The price of a custom pair of currency is the inverse of the price of the original pair, which is the equivalent of a new pair of currency, the USDEUR. The usage is simple, put it on any chart, the new chart will open, and then draw the corr
Smart Trading Signals
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
It's a self-learning indicator. You need to set a starting time and download the relevant historical data for it to learn. Learn as few rules as possible and give the maximum freedom to the indicators. Therefore, the principle of choosing the best outcome during the learning period does not guarantee that every transaction is profitable. In general, the longer the study, the more reliable the results. In the strategy tester, you need to set the time parameter before the test starts so that the i
