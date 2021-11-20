Best Price Finder

This script allows you to compare quotes and spreads from different trading servers or brokers to identify a server/broker that offers the best bid/ask price and the tightest spread.

It can be compared with up to six different servers or brokers at a time, and it is easy to find the best quote provider by score.

Usage: Open up to 6 MetaTrader client terminals, login to different servers/brokers, and then start the script on each terminal's chart.







