Synchronized Charts

5

The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol.

Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened charts will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time.

Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts.



Reviews 3
Roger Hulley
1230
Roger Hulley 2014.02.14 09:14 
 

Incredibly useful tool for backtesting a single pair across multiple time frames as ‘the future’ charts are hidden when aligned to the right of the screen. F12 scrolls all time frames that are open simultaneously, allowing for multi time frame historic analysis - works very well.

Annahdeliwe
19
Annahdeliwe 2018.07.02 23:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

suranga dikhena
53
suranga dikhena 2018.04.11 13:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

