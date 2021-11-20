Smart Trading Signals

It's a self-learning indicator.

You need to set a starting time and download the relevant historical data for it to learn.

Learn as few rules as possible and give the maximum freedom to the indicators.

Therefore, the principle of choosing the best outcome during the learning period does not guarantee that every transaction is profitable.

In general, the longer the study, the more reliable the results.

In the strategy tester, you need to set the time parameter before the test starts so that the indicator has enough time to learn.

Indicators signal a buy or sell, distinguished by the direction of the arrow.

The indicator will also send out closing signals that distinguish by different coloured dots.



