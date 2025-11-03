MultiCurrencyLite MT5

Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status

Features:
1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable.
2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type.
3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours.
4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range.
5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed.
6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance required for pending orders (0 = optimal).
7. Min SL/TP Points Required by Broker – Minimum stop-loss/take-profit points (0 = optimal).
8. Account Leverage – Show the leverage level.
9. Margin Call – Required margin level must be > 100% to open an order.
10. Margin Stop-Out – Forced order closure if margin falls < 30%.
11. D1Bars – Number of D1 bars available.
12. QuoteLatency – Difference between the symbol’s server time and quote time.
13. Trade Server Name – Identify the connected trading server.
14. Terminal Version – Ensure the trading platform is up-to-date.
15. Server Time Zone – Note that on weekends, the value may be inaccurate due to market closure.
16. Current Server Time – Verify the real-time server clock.
17. Symbol’s Swap Timestamp – Swap normally occurs during the New York session.
18. Network Connection Ping – Measure the latency of the trading connection.
19. Historical Orders Holding Average Time – Analyze past order duration.
20. Historical Orders Negative Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A sell order with SL at 1.10020 but closing at 1.10040 results in more loss.
21. Historical Orders Positive Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A buy order with TP at 1.10100 but closing at 1.10120 results in more profit.
22. Historical Orders Excursion Points – Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE) / Maximum Favorable Excursion (MFE).
23. Symbol Information & Spread – Check the current spread value.
24. D1 Range – Today’s High to Low.
25. D1 Gap – Difference between yesterday’s D1 close and today’s open.
26. Current Swap Short/Long – Review the latest swap rates.
27. Tick Value – Example: 1 tick = 1 lot = $1 per point.
28. Margin Requirement – Example: 3500 means holding 1 lot requires $3,500.
29. Normalized Volatility (20 Days) – Compare symbol volatility.


Magic Number=ID, if ID=-1 means no filter, otherwise specific the Record Time and ID to analyze the historical orders performance.

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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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