Instruments Relativeness

This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other two selected symbols.

By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, three trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the three different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend.

For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it with currency pairs EurJPY and EurGBP to see which is stronger.

You need to enter parameters for the indicator:

You can enter the names of two trading varieties for comparison.

You need to select a base date for comparison.


Please note that you should ensure that the historical data of the relevant trading varieties has been downloaded before using the indicator.

The free demo version is: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63888

    Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
    FREE
    Color Bollinger Bands
    Jinsong Zhang
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 This indicator is based on Bollinger Bands indicator. It helps user clearly know the Band is expand or contract. The method of use is the same as the traditional Brin channel index. Users can use different color areas to distribute forest channel indicators in expansion or contraction stage. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    FREE
    TradeCopier for followers
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    If you want something as below: Sell FOREX trading signal. Manage multiple accounts. Follow the trading from somebody. "TradeCopier_follow" and   "TradeCopier_source"   can help you! Features: Copying from one source (master) account to multiple follower (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for the source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different Brokers. Works with different symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, e
    FREE
    Synchronized Charts mt4
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol. Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened chart will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time. Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
    Candles Checker for Forex mt4
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This product is used to check the foreign exchange market history datas. Good quality historical datas is important for traders to perform market analysis or back testing. But the quality of historical datas provided by various foreign exchange brokers is uneven. Sometimes we notice missing k-line sequences, but sometimes it is not easy to detect them. This product helps users locate these missing locations.If there are many gaps in a given period of time on a chart, you need to be careful about
    Ticks Thermometer mt4
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    Some trading strategies are suitable for the quiet market with less volatility, while others are suitable for the volatile and violent market. Either way, traders should have a clear measure of how hot or cold the market is. This product is convenient for traders to compare the degree of cold heat of different trading varieties, or the trading heat of the same trading variety in different time periods. You can put it on different charts to get the intuition. It's easy to see which is more hot an
    Digitized Candle Length MT4
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicators
    This indicator is used to indicate the difference between the highest and lowest prices of the K line, as well as the difference between the closing price and the opening price, so that traders can visually see the length of the K line. The number above is the difference between High and Low, and the number below is the difference between Close and Open. This indicator provides filtering function, and users can only select K lines that meet the criteria, such as positive line or negative lin
    Hidden TP and SL for MT4
    Jinsong Zhang
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    Some traders don't like expose Take Profit/Stop Loss level in their positions, this Expert Advisor can help them. Put it to chart and set Take Profit/Stop Loss pips (0 means ignore), it watch the price of the symbol on chart and close the position if price reach Hidden TP/SL level. It hide user's TP/SL price in effect. Welcome to contact me. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
    One Click Close MT4
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This script allows traders to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. Please set slippage value first. Sometimes some positions do not close due to high volatility of the market. Please set larger slippage or restart the script. ...................................................................................................
    Delete Pending Orders
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    Script to Delete Pending Orders Sometimes you placed many Pending Orders and then you want delete certain kind of these orders, this script can help you! Usage: Download and drag and drop this script to the chart. Check "Allow AutoTrading" in "Common" tab and set input parameters in "Inputs" tab. Input Parameters: TypeOfPending: which type Order you would delete. mySymbol: which Symbol you would delete. The input format of the Symbol is such as "EURUSD" or "eurusd".
    Clock Timezone
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    The script allows to easily watch the date and time of several cities selected by the user from more than 30 important cities all over the world. It also shows GMT, Server time and Local time. The cities on the screen are automatically sorted by the date and time. You can save your setting on the Inputs tab and use them in future. Notice: Daylight saving time is not considered.
    Ticks Thermometer
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    Some trading strategies are suitable for the quiet market with less volatility, while others are suitable for the volatile and violent market. Either way, traders should have a clear measure of how hot or cold the market is. This product is convenient for traders to compare the degree of cold heat of different trading varieties, or the trading heat of the same trading variety in different time periods. You can put it on different charts to get the intuition. It's easy to see which is more hot an
    Painting Deals
    Jinsong Zhang
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Painting Deals on active chart. It allows analyzing trade history on an account to which you have an investor (read only) password. Type of the arrow displayed indicated the deal type: Right Arrow means In and In/Out deals Arrow Left Left means Out deals. Blue arrows are for Buy deals and Red arrows are for Sell deals. The indicator displays deals in the real time mode, it also displays their Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Put the mouse over the arrows to see the details of deals including op
    Diagram of Trades
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    The script shows statistics of trades for the specified period. For example, if you want to know the details of trades of the ATC2010 Winner ( bobsley ): Login with his account using the investor (read-only) password (MetaTrader5); Open the chart of his trading symbol (EURUSD); Run this script on the chart; Specify 2010.10.1 in "date from", and the diagram will be shown.
    Synchronized Charts
    Jinsong Zhang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol. Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened charts will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time. Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts.
    One Click Close
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This script allows traders to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in pips. Please set slippage value first. Sometimes some positions do not close due to high volatility of the market. Please set larger slippage or restart the script. ............................................................................................
    Notification
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This script notifies a user about different events by playing sounds, sending emails and text messages to a mobile device. The following events are supported: New deals (in/in out/out). Expiration of Pending orders. The terminal disconnected. The terminal or the script closed. Please set a notification type for each event separately. If you need notifications via Email, please make sure that the settings on the Email tab are correct. If you need to receive notifications on a mobile device, pleas
    CountDown
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This script alerts a user via sounds and alert box at the end of a countdown. It is like an alarm clock. There are 2 ways to start counting down: Set a value of remaining minutes. Example: if you need an alert after 1 hour, set it to 60. Set countdown end time. If you like to use a custom sound for the alert, copy your sound files to "terminal_path\Sounds" folder and set the exact file name in the input parameters. The sound file must be in *.wav format.
    Candles Checker for Forex
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This product is used to check the foreign exchange market history datas. Good quality historical datas is important for traders to perform market analysis or back testing. But the quality of historical datas provided by various foreign exchange brokers is uneven. Sometimes we notice missing k-line sequences, but sometimes it is not easy to detect them. This product helps users locate these missing locations.If there are many gaps in a given period of time on a chart, you need to be careful about
    SmartMA
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicators
    This is a trend indicator, as you can see here. When the white line is above the red, it means a bull market. Conversely, the white line below the red line is a bear market. This index is suitable for long - term trading and is suitable for most trading varieties. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Easy BUY SELL signal 001
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicators
    This indicator let user clearly see Buy/Sell signals. When a bar is closed and conditions meet, arrow signal will come up at Close Price, up is Buy and down is Sell. It works on all Timeframes. And you can set sound alert when signals come up.
    Currencies Strength
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicators
    This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
    Spread Report
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    .................................. This script is intended to help users to get information about ticks and spreads (e.g. ticks count, minimum/maximum/average spread). It can export reports in the CSV format with this information. Traders can see spread statistics in real time in the chart window It is useful for comparing spreads of different brokers. --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Depth of Market
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This is visualization tool based on the Depth of Market. It works with the symbols that have the Depth of Market available. It's a visual indicator that shows the volume of each Bid/Ask price and ratio of total volume of Bids/Asks. Note: check if your broker supports DOM before purchasing. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
    Trade Area
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicators
    Most time the market is in a small oscillation amplitude. The Trade Area indicator helps users to recognize that time. There are 5 lines in this indicator: Area_high, Area_middle, Area_Low, SL_high and SL_low. Recommendations: When price is between Area_high and Area_Low, it's time to trade. Buy at Area_Low level and sell at Area_high level. The SL_high and SL_low lines are the levels for Stop Loss. Change the Deviations parameter to adjust SL_high and SL_low.
    Digitized Candle Length
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicators
    This indicator is used to indicate the difference between the highest and lowest prices of the K line, as well as the difference between the closing price and the opening price, so that traders can visually see the length of the K line. The number above is the difference between High and Low, and the number below is the difference between Close and Open. This indicator provides filtering function, and users can only select K lines that meet the criteria, such as positive line or negative line.
    Best Price Finder
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This script allows you to compare quotes and spreads from different trading servers or brokers to identify a server/broker that offers the best bid/ask price and the tightest spread. It can be compared with up to six different servers or brokers at a time, and it is easy to find the best quote provider by score. Usage: Open up to 6 MetaTrader client terminals, login to different servers/brokers, and then start the script on each terminal's chart.
    Rocket Projectile
    Jinsong Zhang
    1 (1)
    Experts
    This is a multi-currency paired trading system.I won't go into the details of how it works, but what the user needs to care about is how it actually works. It is highly recommended that you download the product and test it thoroughly, including back testing with the historical data and foward testing in the simulated account. As this EA trades multiple currency pairs, relevant historical data will be automatically downloaded at the first time of its historical review, with data volume around 6GB
    Reflection Candles Chart
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    This tool is used to generate a K - line reflection chart of a currency pair for foreign exchange transactions. For example, if the currency pair is EURUSD, a custom currency pair named EURUSD_ref is generated and a chart for that currency pair is opened. The price of a custom pair of currency is the inverse of the price of the original pair, which is the equivalent of a new pair of currency, the USDEUR. The usage is simple, put it on any chart, the new chart will open, and then draw the corr
    Smart Trading Signals
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicators
    It's a self-learning indicator. You need to set a starting time and download the relevant historical data for it to learn. Learn as few rules as possible and give the maximum freedom to the indicators. Therefore, the principle of choosing the best outcome during the learning period does not guarantee that every transaction is profitable. In general, the longer the study, the more reliable the results. In the strategy tester, you need to set the time parameter before the test starts so that the i
