This script alerts a user via sounds and alert box at the end of a countdown. It is like an alarm clock.

There are 2 ways to start counting down:

Set a value of remaining minutes. Example: if you need an alert after 1 hour, set it to 60. Set countdown end time.

If you like to use a custom sound for the alert, copy your sound files to "terminal_path\Sounds" folder and set the exact file name in the input parameters. The sound file must be in *.wav format.