Pro Trader Assistant

Pro Trader Assistant 1.0 - The Ultimate Trading Companion


NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME

 

Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently

Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.0 is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading.

Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.0

  • Perfect for retail trading
  • Perfect for prop firm challenges
  • Perfect for professional multi-account traders
  • Ideal for developing rock-solid trading discipline

Essential Features for Trading Excellence

1. Advanced Risk Management Suite

  • Intelligent Position Calculator: Automatically sizes positions based on your risk percentage
  • Dual Take-Profit Strategy:
    • Take Profit 1: Secure partial profits
    • Take Profit 2: Maximize remaining position with trailing stop
  • Smart Protection Systems:
    • Breakeven automation
    • Dynamic trailing stop functionality
    • Emergency exit shortcuts for instant risk control

2. Trading Psychology Mastery

  • Profit Lock:
    • Set and enforce daily profit targets
    • Prevents overtrading
    • Settings lock automatically after positions open
  • Loss Protection:
    • Daily loss limits with automatic trading disable
    • Position count restrictions prevent revenge trading
    • All protection settings lock when positions are open
  • Trade Documentation:
    • Automatic screenshot capture at entry, partial exits, and close

 

3. Professional-Grade Efficiency

  • Rapid Execution:
    • One-touch keyboard shortcuts for all major actions
    • Emergency close-all function for instant risk management
    • Quick tab navigation for streamlined operation
  • Multi-Account Management:
    • Local trade copier for multiple MT5 accounts
    • Cross-broker compatibility
    • Perfect for managing prop firm and personal accounts

4. Intuitive Interface

  • Three Specialized Tabs:
    1. Entries: Quick position opening and management
    2. Controls: Easy access to all trading parameters
    3. Display: Real-time account metrics and position tracking
  • Visual Trade Management:
    • Draggable trendlines for take-profit adjustment
    • Clear display of up to 4 positions per pair
    • Real-time equity and profit monitoring

Perfect For Every Trading Style

New Traders:

  • Build proper trading habits from day one
  • Automatic risk management prevents costly mistakes
  • Clear interface reduces learning curve

Professional Traders:

  • Manage multiple accounts efficiently
  • Save time with automation and shortcuts
  • Maintain strict risk control across all accounts

Prop Firm Traders:

  • Stay within drawdown limits automatically
  • Perfect for challenge and verification phases
  • Build sustainable trading habits


