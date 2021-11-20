Reflection Candles Chart

This tool is used to generate a K - line reflection chart of a currency pair for foreign exchange transactions.





For example, if the currency pair is EURUSD, a custom currency pair named EURUSD_ref is generated and a chart for that currency pair is opened.

The price of a custom pair of currency is the inverse of the price of the original pair, which is the equivalent of a new pair of currency, the USDEUR.





The usage is simple, put it on any chart, the new chart will open, and then draw the corresponding price K graph in real time.

However, you cannot load an application to run on a reflection diagram generated by an indicator.







