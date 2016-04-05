BTC Jump

BTC Jump is a breakout Expert Advisor developed for Bitcoin against the US dollar. Once per trading day it places a single stop order at the previous day's extreme and waits for the market to reach that level. If the level is reached during the session, the order becomes a position that is managed by a volatility-based stop loss, a fixed take profit and a trailing stop. If the level is not reached, the order is removed at the end of the trading window and no trade is taken that day.

The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale or averaging techniques. Each position is opened with a stop loss and a take profit already attached.

How it works

At the start of the daily trading window the Expert Advisor reads the high and the low of the previous day. A buy stop order is placed at the previous high, and a sell stop order at the previous low, depending on which directions are enabled in the settings. The entry level is the price extreme itself, without any added offset.

Stop and target distances are derived from market volatility rather than fixed in points. The Average True Range of the hourly chart is measured at the moment the order is placed. The stop loss is set at a multiple of that value, and the take profit at a larger multiple of the same value. Distances therefore widen during volatile periods and narrow during quiet ones, which matters on an instrument whose daily range has changed by a large factor over recent years.

A minimum distance filter is applied before placing an order. If the previous day's extreme already sits close to the current market price, the setup is skipped for that day. This avoids entering a breakout that has effectively already taken place.

Only one placement attempt is made per day. While a position is open, no pending orders are left on the book, so the Expert Advisor holds a single position at a time.

Trade management

Two management stages are applied to an open position. The first is a move of the stop loss to the entry level once the trade has gained a set fraction of its original stop distance. This stage can be enabled separately for the second and third order slots.

The second stage is a trailing stop. Once the position has gained the trigger amount defined for its slot, the stop loss begins to follow the best price the trade has reached, at a fixed distance behind it. The stop is never moved backwards. Trigger levels are measured against the original stop distance, so trailing behaviour stays consistent after the stop has already been moved.

Up to three order slots can be enabled. Each slot is an independent order with its own trailing trigger, which allows staged exits without using partial closes.

Filters and account protection

Trading is limited to a start and finish time on the trading server clock, and the window may span midnight. Each weekday can be enabled or disabled separately, including the weekend, since Bitcoin trades continuously at many brokers.

Optional equity limits can be enabled. A maximum total loss is measured against the starting balance and a maximum daily loss against the balance at the start of the day. If either limit is reached, open positions are closed, pending orders are removed and trading stops. These limits are useful when account rules require a fixed loss ceiling.

Position sizing can be set either as a percentage of account balance risked per order or as a fixed lot size. If several order slots are enabled, the chosen percentage applies to each of them, so the total risk of a day is the percentage multiplied by the number of active slots. Please take this into account when configuring the Expert Advisor.

After a terminal restart the Expert Advisor recognises its own open positions and resumes managing them. A restart during the day does not cause a second set of orders to be placed.

Recommended use

Symbol: Bitcoin against the US dollar. Timeframe: any, since the volatility measurement uses a fixed hourly period and does not depend on the chart. Account: hedging or netting, with a low spread on Bitcoin. Platform: a virtual server is recommended so that the daily placement time is never missed.

Main parameters

Trade settings: order comment prefix, magic number, stop loss as a multiple of volatility, trailing triggers for the first, second and third slot, switches for each slot, break-even switches for the second and third slot, and removal of pending orders at the end of the window.

Money management: sizing mode, risk percentage per order, and fixed lot size.

Direction: separate switches for breakouts above the previous high and below the previous low.

Account protection: switch for the loss limits, maximum total loss and maximum daily loss, both as a fraction of balance.

Time filter: start hour and minute, finish hour and minute, and a switch for each day of the week.

Additional settings: timeframe and period of the volatility measurement, take profit multiple, trailing distance, minimum distance required between price and the entry level, allowed slippage, and an optional trade log written to file for your own analysis.

Before using the Expert Advisor

Test the Expert Advisor on the historical data of your own broker, using real tick data together with the spread and swap that your broker applies. Contract size, quotation and trading hours for Bitcoin differ noticeably between brokers, and results will differ with them. A period of demo trading is recommended before any live use, so that the daily placement time, symbol specification and margin requirements can be confirmed on your own server.

This Expert Advisor takes at most one trade opportunity per day, and days without a trade are a normal part of its operation.

Trading with leverage carries a risk of loss. Results obtained in the Strategy Tester do not indicate future results.

Support

For questions about installation or settings, please use the comments section of this product or send me a message through the site.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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