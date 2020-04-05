XAU 1 Minute

  • Experts
  • Anastase Byiringiro
    Anastase Byiringiro

    Anastase Byiringiro

    2.2 (4)
    Premium MetaTrader EA Developer & Automation Strategist ⚡
    Building disciplined MT4/MT5 trading systems for XAUUSD, Forex, Indices & Crypto markets.
    • Auto Trading Multi-Pairs
    • AI-Assisted Trading Systems
    • Smart Risk Management
    • Source Code & Setfiles Available
    5 products
  • Version: 1.1

XAUUSD 1 MINUTE EA MT5 v1.01

Built for Gold. Engineered for Discipline.

Free Welcome Edition by Utazima MentorCreate

XAUUSD 1 MINUTE EA MT5 is a professional Gold Expert Advisor featuring an internal M15 signal engine, broker-aware execution, controlled trading volume, and a clear real-time dashboard. Attach it to any chart timeframe—the strategy automatically runs its validated M15 core internally.

Main Features

  • Automatic XAUUSD/GOLD trading for MetaTrader 5
  • Built-in entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing, session, and protection logic
  • Professional dashboard displaying balance, equity, floating P/L, spread, signal, lot mode, and drawdown
  • Free Edition volume is securely limited between 0.01 and 0.02 lots
  • Attach to any chart timeframe; the signal engine operates internally on M15
  • Automatic symbol detection for XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDc, XAUUSD.raw, and similar broker symbols
  • Reads broker tick size, tick value, lot limits, volume steps, stop levels, filling mode, and spread
  • Supports Demo, Live, Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, and Cent environments

Free Welcome Edition

The Free Edition is designed for disciplined testing and controlled trading. It automatically selects either 0.01 or 0.02 lots and will never submit an order above 0.02 lots. If the broker's minimum trading volume is higher than 0.02 lots, the EA blocks the entry for safety.

Premium Set File — $37

The Premium Set File activates automatic capital-based lot sizing. The EA evaluates the account balance, planned stop distance, broker tick value, volume limits, and licensed capital tier before calculating the next trading volume.

Every Premium Set includes a unique UZ24 license key connected to the licensed owner, exact MT5 account login, broker server, and capital tier. Once successfully verified, the dashboard displays PREMIUM ACTIVE, the calculated AUTO LOT, and the unique license-key suffix.

Premium tiers support account sizes ranging from $200 Cent accounts up to $100,000 accounts. Contact Utazima MentorCreate through the official MQL5 messaging system for licensing, broker optimization, and installation support.

Upgrade Your MT5 Chart Appearance

Give your MetaTrader 5 charts a cleaner and more modern TradingView-style appearance by using this optional chart-enhancement script:

View the TradingView-Style Chart Script on MQL5

This additional tool can help create a more organized and professional chart workspace while you monitor the EA.

Join the Official Utazima MentorCreate Channel

Join the official MQL5 Channel to receive:

  • New EA releases
  • Product updates
  • Premium Set File announcements
  • Installation guidance
  • Broker-compatibility information
  • Backtesting and automated-trading updates

Join the Official MQL5 Channel

Installation

  1. Download and install the EA directly from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.
  3. Open your broker's XAUUSD or GOLD symbol on any timeframe.
  4. Attach the EA and load either the Free settings or your licensed Premium Set File.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Begin testing on a demo account before using real capital.

Version 1.01 Highlights

  • Internal M15 Gold signal engine
  • Free 0.01–0.02 lot protection
  • Premium automatic capital-based lot sizing
  • Unique account and broker-server licensing
  • Automatic Gold-symbol and broker-rule adaptation
  • Professional Free, Invalid, and Premium dashboard states

Thank You

If the EA helps you, please leave an honest review. Your feedback helps other traders, supports future development, and motivates Utazima MentorCreate to continue improving the product.

Risk Notice: Begin on a demo account. Gold is highly volatile, and financial losses are possible. Broker pricing, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage, execution quality, and historical data may differ. Backtests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Premium volume management cannot eliminate trading risk.

Developed by Utazima MentorCreate
Trade Identity: UTAZIMA@24FreeEAxAu

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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