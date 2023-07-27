Resilient Multi Pairs

This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale.





1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade

- LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell )

- LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY )

- SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL )

2. Distance between Each Positions

- Point value of each Positions

100 :

- if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA

- EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position

- new TP calculated using averaging with fixed profit defined into this EA

This EA also support Running Multi Pairs in 1 account.

What's New on v2:

will close all positions when free margin reach below 0

Provide all the required parameters below

Entry and exit date, Start and end time, Option to Close trades at end time, Option to close trades at certain positive and/or negative PnL, trade in price ranges, option to close all positions if price moves out of the price range "











