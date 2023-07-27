Resilient Multi Pairs
- Experts
-
Handy BanHello and Welcome!
I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 27 July 2023
This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale.
1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade
- LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell )
- LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY )
- SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL )
2. Distance between Each Positions
- Point value of each Positions
100 :
- if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA
- EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position
- new TP calculated using averaging with fixed profit defined into this EA
This EA also support Running Multi Pairs in 1 account.
What's New on v2:
will close all positions when free margin reach below 0
Provide all the required parameters below
Entry and exit date, Start and end time, Option to Close trades at end time, Option to close trades at certain positive and/or negative PnL, trade in price ranges, option to close all positions if price moves out of the price range "