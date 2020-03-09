Gold monkey M5
- Experts
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Gold monkey M5 is a fully automatic scalper robot for trading on XAUUSD (gold). The robot trades intraday on M1, M5, M15, M30 timeframes. Trading platform Metatrader4. The minimum deposit to start trading is $500. To analyze the market, the robot uses mathematical models and information from standard indicators. After the robot finds an effective entry point, it opens a pending buy or sell trade. The deal is set at a certain distance. If within a certain time the price does not reach the pending order, it is deleted. The lot size for each trade is set manually by the trader. The trader has the ability to specify in the robot settings what lot size he wants to trade.
Advantages of the Gold monkey M5 scalper robot:
- this is a real scalper that trades on the timeframe M1, M5, M15, M30
- this robot is built on a neural network platform. He is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations.
- the robot works both on a PC and on a VPS server.
- the robot works in full automatic mode. The trader does not need to set it up for trading.
- on one Metatrader4, you can simultaneously put several robots to trade, on different currency pairs and different timeframes.
- the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $500
Gold monkey M5 robot settings:
- period - period of the Stochastic indicator for calculating the long wave.
- averaging_period - period of the Stochastic indicator for calculating the short wave.
- deceleration_period - period for calculating the signal line of the Stochastic indicator.
- DelOrder - at what distance from the opening price a pending order will be deleted.
- Step - indicate at what distance from the current price we place a pending order.
- Acceleration - specify the number of ticks to filter false signals. This parameter filters the robot's signals to open new trades. The higher the value of the parameter, the more accurately orders will be opened, but there will be fewer of them.
- StopLoss - stop loss size in points.
- Lots - specify with which lot size to open orders.
- Max_Spread - specify the maximum average spread at which new orders will be opened.
- Magic - specify the robot's unique magic number.