Gold monkey M5

Gold monkey M5 is a fully automatic scalper robot for trading on XAUUSD (gold). The robot trades intraday on M1, M5, M15, M30 timeframes. Trading platform Metatrader4. The minimum deposit to start trading is $500. To analyze the market, the robot uses mathematical models and information from standard indicators. After the robot finds an effective entry point, it opens a pending buy or sell trade. The deal is set at a certain distance. If within a certain time the price does not reach the pending order, it is deleted. The lot size for each trade is set manually by the trader. The trader has the ability to specify in the robot settings what lot size he wants to trade.

Advantages of the Gold monkey M5 scalper robot:
  • this is a real scalper that trades on the timeframe M1, M5, M15, M30
  • this robot is built on a neural network platform. He is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations.
  • the robot works both on a PC and on a VPS server.
  • the robot works in full automatic mode. The trader does not need to set it up for trading.
  • on one Metatrader4, you can simultaneously put several robots to trade, on different currency pairs and different timeframes.
  • the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $500

Gold monkey M5 robot settings:
  • period - period of the Stochastic indicator for calculating the long wave.
  • averaging_period - period of the Stochastic indicator for calculating the short wave.
  • deceleration_period - period for calculating the signal line of the Stochastic indicator.
  • DelOrder - at what distance from the opening price a pending order will be deleted.
  • Step - indicate at what distance from the current price we place a pending order.
  • Acceleration - specify the number of ticks to filter false signals. This parameter filters the robot's signals to open new trades. The higher the value of the parameter, the more accurately orders will be opened, but there will be fewer of them.
  • StopLoss - stop loss size in points.
  • Lots - specify with which lot size to open orders.
  • Max_Spread - specify the maximum average spread at which new orders will be opened.
  • Magic - specify the robot's unique magic number.

Settings files can be downloaded HERE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751484

Instructions for correct testing and buying a robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
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Experts
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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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