Gold Thunder 4

Gold Thunder is a precision-built trading system designed specifically for gold. The EA focuses on identifying high-probability continuation opportunities during active market conditions while maintaining tight trade management and controlled exposure.

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Please note Live trading can be more difficult for scalping EA's

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Built around advanced signal recognition and adaptive market filtering, Gold Thunder combines momentum logic with intelligent position management to help capture intraday gold movements efficiently. The system is optimized for fast execution environments and is best suited for brokers offering low spreads and reliable pricing on gold.

The EA includes multiple layers of trade protection and management, including dynamic ATR-based stop placement, breakeven automation, trailing logic, and partial profit handling. A built-in market structure filter helps align entries with prevailing directional pressure, while time-session controls allow trading during preferred market hours only.

Gold Thunder was developed with stability and consistency in mind.The strategy is intended for disciplined gold scalping and short-term momentum continuation rather than high-frequency overtrading.

How To Use

  • Attach Gold Thunder to XAUUSD M5 or M1 chart.
  • Allow automated trading in MetaTrader 4.
  • Recommended for brokers with:
    • low gold spreads
    • fast execution
    • minimal slippage
  • Default settings are already optimized for gold scalping conditions and are suitable for initial testing.
  • VPS usage is recommended for uninterrupted execution.
  • Start on demo before moving to live trading.

Core Features

  • Intelligent continuation-based signal detection
  • Dynamic ATR-based stop management
  • Automated breakeven protection
  • Smart trailing stop system
  • Partial close functionality
  • Time-session trading filter
  • Trend alignment filter
  • Real-time performance and statistics panel

Recommended Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 or M1
  • Raw/ECN fast execution (IC Markets or similar) and low ping to server below 10 m/s

Gold Thunder is designed to balance aggressive gold movement capture with controlled risk management, making it suitable for traders looking for an automated intraday gold trading solution with adaptive trade handling.

Please test in strategy tester before purchase - Live markets can be more difficult 

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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
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