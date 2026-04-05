True signal M5

Trend signal indicator. Shows the trader with arrows on the chart the price reversal points and the direction of the trend. When a red arrow appears, the price turns down. When the blue arrow appears, the price reverses upwards. The indicator does not redraw its values. Does not redraw arrows. The arrow appears at the beginning of the candle. You can adjust the accuracy of the signals using the "period_long" and "period_short" parameters. If you set the values of these parameters to less, the indicator will show more accurate price reversal points for short distances. And if you need to look at a longer trend, then you need to specify the values of these parameters more (for example: period_long =77 and period_short=55).





Benefits of the indicator:

does not redraw signals.

easily tuned for more precise work.

shows the price reversal points with arrows.





Recommendations for trading:

any currency pair.

timeframes M5, M30, H1, H4, D1





Indicator settings: