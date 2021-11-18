PositionGroupClose

The Expert Advisor performs closure of several positions.

Эксперт выполняет торговые операции группового закрытия позиций.

Позиции группируются по типу. Можно выбрать один из трех параметров:

filter Off.

Buy only.

Sell only.





Можно отбирать позиции по величине прибыли(убыткам).

filter Off.

Wins only.

Losses only.

и/или задать порог по достигнутой прибыли(убыткам).

Есть возможность формировать группы произвольно.









The Expert Advisor performs closure of several positions.

Positions are grouped by type. There are three options to choose from:

filter Off.

Buy only.

Sell only.

You can select positions based on the amount of profit (loss).

filter Off.

Wins only.

Losses only.

and / or set a threshold for the achieved profit (loss).

It is possible to form groups at random.

