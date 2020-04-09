Equity Firewall

Equity Firewall is a utility for MT5 designed for automatic drawdown control and risk management at the account level. It protects capital, especially when multiple expert advisors are trading on the same account with the risk of sudden position increases or drawdowns.

Install the trial version for demo accounts

Equity Firewall allows setting a maximum overall drawdown, a daily loss limit, and a profit target, with a choice of action when the limit is reached: close all positions and orders, close all charts, or perform both actions simultaneously.

The program automatically applies the selected action when the limits are triggered and is fully compatible with expert advisors — even when multiple EAs are trading simultaneously. The program supports push and email notifications for limit triggers and displays the current drawdown, daily losses, and progress toward targets on a clear dashboard.

Use Cases

• Prop trading and multi-expert accounts: risk control when multiple expert advisors are trading simultaneously.

• Capital protection: complete trading stop when the equity target is reached or maximum drawdown occurs.

Tips and Recommendations

• The program works in the strategy tester. Set the lot size and trade direction — the trade will open when the expert advisor starts in the tester. Use the visual testing mode to see how the panel works and verify that the limits are applied correctly.

• Make sure to test your scenario on a demo account.

• Balance operations are not taken into account — all calculations are based on the current equity. Before deposits or withdrawals, make sure the program settings are correct.

• The program sends commands to close all positions and delete all orders, but the broker may not execute them fully. Use notifications to monitor the results.


Equity Firewall is a professional tool for traders who need to manage risks and protect capital. Control drawdowns, lock in profits, and minimize losses even when multiple expert advisors are trading simultaneously.

