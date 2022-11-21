Trailing SL last swing high low
- Utilities
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- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 21 November 2022
- Activations: 5
Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low.
X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter.
This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions)
If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars.
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