Trailing SL last swing high low

Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low.





X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter.





This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions)





If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars.





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