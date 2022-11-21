Trailing SL last swing high low

Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low. 


X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter.


This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions)


If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars.


contact me if you need further assistence


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