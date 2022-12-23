Pro Scalper Turbo
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Shows price reversal points with arrows. Works on all timeframes and all currency pairs. Suitable for both scalping and long-term trading. When the blue arrow appears, you need to open a buy order. When the red arrow appears, you need to open a sell order. Recommended timeframes M5, M15, H1, H4. The indicator shows the best results on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF and other major pairs.
This indicator is well suited for intraday scalping because it shows many entry points every day on the smaller timeframes M5 and M15. That is, using this indicator, we can receive many signals for entering within the day.
Benefits of the indicator:
- suitable for scalping trading
- gives many effective entry points within the day.
- works on all timeframes
- works on all currency pairs
Recommendations:
- open buy orders when the blue arrow appears
- open sell orders when the red arrow appears
Indicator settings:
- Averaging_Period - working averaging of the indicator. This parameter sets the number and accuracy of signals.
- Send_Email - send signals to email and phone
- width - the size of signal arrows
Bonus:
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