Pro Scalper Turbo

Shows price reversal points with arrows. Works on all timeframes and all currency pairs. Suitable for both scalping and long-term trading. When the blue arrow appears, you need to open a buy order. When the red arrow appears, you need to open a sell order. Recommended timeframes M5, M15, H1, H4. The indicator shows the best results on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF and other major pairs.





This indicator is well suited for intraday scalping because it shows many entry points every day on the smaller timeframes M5 and M15. That is, using this indicator, we can receive many signals for entering within the day.





Benefits of the indicator:

suitable for scalping trading

gives many effective entry points within the day.

works on all timeframes

works on all currency pairs





Recommendations:

open buy orders when the blue arrow appears

open sell orders when the red arrow appears





Indicator settings:

Averaging_Period - working averaging of the indicator. This parameter sets the number and accuracy of signals.

Send_Email - send signals to email and phone

width - the size of signal arrows





Bonus: