Scalper miner Pro
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Scalper miner Pro is a Forex scalping strategy for the GBPUSD M30 timeframe. The half-hour timeframe allows the robot to actively scalp during the day. This robot opens from 1 to 10 trades every day. This robot automatically analyzes the pound sterling market, determines the points for opening orders and automatically opens deals. We recommend trading on a VPS server so that the robot has access to the market 24 hours a day. This robot uses a Forex scalping strategy for intraday trading. The robot opens trades every day within a day.
Recommendations for trading:
- initial deposit from 1000$
- currency pair GBPUSD
- timeframe M30
- spread up to 7 pips.
Advantages:
- trades with a fixed lot
- does not use martingale
- controls total loss with virtual stop
- trading with a scalping strategy
- can trade both on a PC and on a VPS server
What makes this robot different from others?
- This robot was created and tested under extreme conditions in volatile markets with minimal deposits. It is no secret that the larger the deposit, the easier it is for the robot to trade, because it has a clearance for drawdown. And if the deposit is small and the robot does not know how to properly manage risks, then even the slightest price movement in the opposite direction may decrease the entire balance. So this robot has been tested on an aggressive market with a minimum deposit. And he successfully passed these tests.
Robot settings:
- Lots - specify the lot size. The lot size is fixed.
- loss - ratio of loss to profit. This is the loss ratio at which the robot will close losing series of trades.
- prof - profitability of a series of deals, upon reaching which the robot will close all open orders.
- Minimum_stochastic_boundary - the lower limit of the Stochastic indicator at which buy orders will be opened.
- Maximum_Stochastic_Border - the upper limit of the Stochastic indicator at which sell orders will be opened.
- Period_RSI - RSI indicator period
- deviation - deviation period of the Bollinger Bands indicator
- start_time - the time from which the robot starts trading. By default, the robot starts trading at 4 am.
- finish_time - at ten o'clock in the evening the robot will stop opening orders.
- Magics - a unique magic number.