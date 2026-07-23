Kito Horizon Forecast

Kito Horizon Forecast is a closed-bar analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines current-chart conditions with confirmation and macro-timeframe context to present a directional forecast and a fixed planning roadmap.

The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is designed to support discretionary analysis and EA integration.

Main features

Long and short confidence
The panel displays separate directional confidence scores and classifies the current state as LONG, SHORT or WATCH.

Closed-bar signal generation
Forecasts are calculated after a candle has closed. This helps keep the signal process stable and avoids using unfinished candle information.

Automatic multi-timeframe context
The indicator can automatically select confirmation and macro timeframes according to the attached chart. Manual timeframe selection is also available.

Locked roadmap
When a fresh confidence threshold is reached, the indicator records an entry reference, target and invalidation level. These levels remain fixed for that forecast instead of moving whenever the chart refreshes.

Forecast path and target zone
The latest qualified forecast can display a directional path, entry line, target line, invalidation line and target cone directly on the chart.

Market-condition filters
The model evaluates trend alignment, momentum, structure, directional persistence, price efficiency, volatility, volume participation and higher-timeframe conflict. A range shield reduces confidence when conditions lack directional quality.

Walk-forward reliability
The panel reports an internal historical diagnostic based on prior forecasts and their later price direction. This is a model-audit statistic, not a guarantee of future performance.

Historical signal review
Optional historical arrows allow users to inspect where prior threshold transitions occurred on the chart.

Alerts
Popup, sound, push and email alerts can be enabled. Optional session and spread guards can restrict live notifications.

EA-readable buffers
Buffer 0: Long confidence
Buffer 1: Short confidence
Buffer 2: Forecast state, where 1 is LONG, -1 is SHORT and 0 is WATCH
Buffer 3: Locked entry
Buffer 4: Locked target
Buffer 5: Locked invalidation
Buffer 6: Walk-forward reliability

Basic use

1. Attach the indicator to a chart.
2. Keep automatic timeframes enabled for the default mapping, or choose confirmation and macro timeframes manually.
3. Use the LONG and SHORT confidence values together with the forecast state.
4. Treat a locked roadmap as a planning reference, not as an automatic order instruction.
5. Confirm every decision with suitable risk management and independent analysis.

Important notes

The confidence values are model scores and should not be interpreted as guaranteed win probabilities.
The walk-forward value is an internal historical diagnostic and does not predict future results.
Results vary by symbol, timeframe, broker data, spread and market conditions.
The indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice.

Powered by Nova Trading Intelligence. Published by Kito Digitalwares.

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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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