Bulls Bears Eyes MT5
- Indicators
- Do Kim Dang Khoi
- Version: 1.0
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
Key Takeaways
- Bulls Bears Eyes is another version of Laguerre RSI. Use Bull/Bear Power to calculate.
- One use of the Bulls Bears Eyes is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line.
- Also, a buy signal is generated when the Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a sell signal is generated when the Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses below the 0.85 level.
However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof, to avoid false signals, it's best to use the Bulls Bears Eyes indicator with other indicators. Technical indicators should always be used with others for confirmation.