Trade with absolute precision, speed, and visual control. RR Gestion V4.0 is the ultimate Risk-to-Reward utility panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to bring the fluid, visual order-placement experience of TradingView directly into your MT5 charts.

Whether you are a lightning-fast scalper or a meticulous swing trader, this tool completely eliminates human error in risk calculation. Simply drag the visual zones on your chart, and the panel handles the math, lot sizing, and partial closures automatically.

🌟 KEY FEATURES & HOW IT WORKS:

Fully Visual Drag & Drop Interface: Interactive Risk (Red) and Reward (Green) boxes appear directly on your chart. Drag the Entry, Stop Loss (SL), or Take Profit (TP) lines with your mouse. The lot size recalculates instantly in real-time based on your exact risk parameters.

Movable & Minimizable Panel: Drag the panel from its header to place it anywhere on your chart. Need a cleaner view? Click the minimize ( _ ) button to hide the main body while keeping the "Quick Trade" row visible.

Smart BUY/SELL Toggle: Switch seamlessly between long and short scenarios. Pro-Tip: Click the currently active Buy or Sell button again to instantly hide/show the visual boxes on the chart without losing your settings.

🎛️ PANEL CONTROLS & PARAMETERS: