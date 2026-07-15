Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO

Professional Risk Management. Uncompromising Trading Discipline.

One undisciplined trading session can erase weeks of consistent profits. Whether it's overtrading, revenge trading, or exceeding a prop firm's daily risk limits, emotional decisions often become a trader's biggest obstacle—not the market itself.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO is a comprehensive risk management and discipline enforcement utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders stay within their predefined trading rules. Acting as your personal risk manager, it continuously monitors your account activity, daily drawdown, and trading behavior, automatically enforcing the limits you define.

Unlike basic trade counters or simple equity protectors, Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO is built around a robust enforcement architecture that helps ensure your trading rules remain effective, even during periods of emotional decision-making.

Professional traders seeking consistent discipline.

Prop firm traders protecting funded accounts.

Manual traders who want structured risk management.

Traders looking to eliminate overtrading and revenge trading.

Anyone serious about preserving capital through disciplined execution.

Designed ForDaily Trade Limiter

Control exactly how many trades can be executed within a trading session.

Configure a maximum number of trades per day or custom rolling periods from 1 to 24 hours.

Trade counting is based on the account's deal history, ensuring accurate tracking across the entire account.

Includes trades opened manually, by Expert Advisors, or on any symbol.

Pending orders may count when placed or when filled, depending on your preference.

Once the limit is reached, trading is automatically locked until the next reset or for a configurable cooldown period.

Remaining pending orders can be removed automatically when the trading limit is reached.

Live countdown timer displays the remaining lock duration.

Daily Drawdown Protection

Protect your account from excessive losses with professional drawdown controls.

Daily drawdown limits can be configured using either percentage or fixed monetary values.

Choose to either prevent new trades or immediately close all open positions once the limit is reached.

Supports two monitoring methods: Current Equity , allowing trading to resume automatically if equity recovers above the limit. Lowest Equity Reached , providing prop-firm style daily loss enforcement.

Tracks historical maximum drawdown records with timestamps for performance analysis.

Advanced Enforcement System

Trading discipline is only effective if it cannot be bypassed.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO incorporates multiple protection mechanisms designed to keep your rules active throughout the trading session.

Trading rules become locked once the first trade is executed, preventing mid-session changes to critical risk parameters.

Lock status is securely stored and automatically restored after platform restarts or EA reloads.

Manual trades entered while trading is locked are detected and closed automatically.

Oversized positions exceeding the configured maximum lot size are immediately rejected.

Unauthorized market entries during Pending Orders Only mode are automatically prevented.

Protection remains active across timeframe changes and chart modifications.

Overtrading Protection

Maintain trading discipline by identifying impulsive trading behavior.

Define overtrading using your own parameters, such as a specific number of trades within a selected time window.

When exceeded, the EA automatically activates a configurable cooldown period.

Encourages patience and prevents emotional trading after rapid consecutive entries.

Only excessive trading activity triggers the cooldown, allowing normal trading behavior to continue uninterrupted.

Pending Orders Only Mode

Encourage planned trading instead of impulsive market execution.

Restricts account-wide trading to pending orders only.

Supports Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders.

Prevents pending orders placed too close to market price from acting as disguised market orders.

Session locking prevents this mode from being disabled after trading has begun.

Visual Risk Overlay

View every trade directly on the chart with clear visual risk analysis.

Displays Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels for both market and pending orders.

Highlights profit and loss zones with intuitive color coding.

Shows monetary risk, percentage risk, pip distance, and Reward-to-Risk ratio.

Supports manual trades, EA trades, and positions opened before the utility was attached.

Professional Trading Panel

Everything needed for efficient manual execution in one integrated interface.

One-click BUY and SELL execution.

Adjustable lot sizing.

Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit controls.

Automatic position sizing based on account risk.

Supports both balance-based and equity-based risk calculations.

Displays live Reward-to-Risk calculations before trade execution.

Optional confirmation dialogs help prevent accidental trades.

Adjustable panel scaling for different monitor sizes and resolutions.

Manual Trading Lock

Sometimes the best trade is no trade.

When you've reached your profit target, experienced a difficult trading session, or simply want to step away from the market, activate the manual lock feature.

Trading remains disabled for your chosen duration, helping reinforce discipline and preventing emotionally driven decisions.

Custom daily reset time.

Rolling reset periods from 1 to 24 hours.

Configurable notification intervals.

Live lock countdown.

Maximum lot size enforcement.

Works across the entire trading account.

Compatible with every symbol and timeframe.

Preserves all settings and enforcement status between platform restarts.

Additional FeaturesWhy Choose Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO?

Successful traders understand that consistency comes from discipline, not emotion. The most effective trading strategy can fail when risk management is ignored or trading rules are broken.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO transforms your trading plan into an actively enforced framework. Instead of relying solely on willpower, the software automatically applies your predefined rules, helping eliminate emotional decision-making before it can impact your account.

Whether you're trading a personal account or managing the strict requirements of a funded challenge, Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO provides professional-grade protection that helps preserve capital, enforce discipline, and maintain consistency over the long term.

Trade with confidence. Protect your capital. Let discipline become automatic.