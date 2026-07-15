Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO

Professional Risk Management. Uncompromising Trading Discipline.

One undisciplined trading session can erase weeks of consistent profits. Whether it's overtrading, revenge trading, or exceeding a prop firm's daily risk limits, emotional decisions often become a trader's biggest obstacle—not the market itself.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO is a comprehensive risk management and discipline enforcement utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders stay within their predefined trading rules. Acting as your personal risk manager, it continuously monitors your account activity, daily drawdown, and trading behavior, automatically enforcing the limits you define.

Unlike basic trade counters or simple equity protectors, Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO is built around a robust enforcement architecture that helps ensure your trading rules remain effective, even during periods of emotional decision-making.

Designed For

  • Professional traders seeking consistent discipline.

  • Prop firm traders protecting funded accounts.

  • Manual traders who want structured risk management.

  • Traders looking to eliminate overtrading and revenge trading.

  • Anyone serious about preserving capital through disciplined execution.

Daily Trade Limiter

Control exactly how many trades can be executed within a trading session.

  • Configure a maximum number of trades per day or custom rolling periods from 1 to 24 hours.

  • Trade counting is based on the account's deal history, ensuring accurate tracking across the entire account.

  • Includes trades opened manually, by Expert Advisors, or on any symbol.

  • Pending orders may count when placed or when filled, depending on your preference.

  • Once the limit is reached, trading is automatically locked until the next reset or for a configurable cooldown period.

  • Remaining pending orders can be removed automatically when the trading limit is reached.

  • Live countdown timer displays the remaining lock duration.

Daily Drawdown Protection

Protect your account from excessive losses with professional drawdown controls.

  • Daily drawdown limits can be configured using either percentage or fixed monetary values.

  • Choose to either prevent new trades or immediately close all open positions once the limit is reached.

  • Supports two monitoring methods:

    • Current Equity, allowing trading to resume automatically if equity recovers above the limit.

    • Lowest Equity Reached, providing prop-firm style daily loss enforcement.

  • Tracks historical maximum drawdown records with timestamps for performance analysis.

Advanced Enforcement System

Trading discipline is only effective if it cannot be bypassed.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO incorporates multiple protection mechanisms designed to keep your rules active throughout the trading session.

  • Trading rules become locked once the first trade is executed, preventing mid-session changes to critical risk parameters.

  • Lock status is securely stored and automatically restored after platform restarts or EA reloads.

  • Manual trades entered while trading is locked are detected and closed automatically.

  • Oversized positions exceeding the configured maximum lot size are immediately rejected.

  • Unauthorized market entries during Pending Orders Only mode are automatically prevented.

  • Protection remains active across timeframe changes and chart modifications.

Overtrading Protection

Maintain trading discipline by identifying impulsive trading behavior.

  • Define overtrading using your own parameters, such as a specific number of trades within a selected time window.

  • When exceeded, the EA automatically activates a configurable cooldown period.

  • Encourages patience and prevents emotional trading after rapid consecutive entries.

  • Only excessive trading activity triggers the cooldown, allowing normal trading behavior to continue uninterrupted.

Pending Orders Only Mode

Encourage planned trading instead of impulsive market execution.

  • Restricts account-wide trading to pending orders only.

  • Supports Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders.

  • Prevents pending orders placed too close to market price from acting as disguised market orders.

  • Session locking prevents this mode from being disabled after trading has begun.

Visual Risk Overlay

View every trade directly on the chart with clear visual risk analysis.

  • Displays Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels for both market and pending orders.

  • Highlights profit and loss zones with intuitive color coding.

  • Shows monetary risk, percentage risk, pip distance, and Reward-to-Risk ratio.

  • Supports manual trades, EA trades, and positions opened before the utility was attached.

Professional Trading Panel

Everything needed for efficient manual execution in one integrated interface.

  • One-click BUY and SELL execution.

  • Adjustable lot sizing.

  • Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit controls.

  • Automatic position sizing based on account risk.

  • Supports both balance-based and equity-based risk calculations.

  • Displays live Reward-to-Risk calculations before trade execution.

  • Optional confirmation dialogs help prevent accidental trades.

  • Adjustable panel scaling for different monitor sizes and resolutions.

Manual Trading Lock

Sometimes the best trade is no trade.

When you've reached your profit target, experienced a difficult trading session, or simply want to step away from the market, activate the manual lock feature.

Trading remains disabled for your chosen duration, helping reinforce discipline and preventing emotionally driven decisions.

Additional Features

  • Custom daily reset time.

  • Rolling reset periods from 1 to 24 hours.

  • Configurable notification intervals.

  • Live lock countdown.

  • Maximum lot size enforcement.

  • Works across the entire trading account.

  • Compatible with every symbol and timeframe.

  • Preserves all settings and enforcement status between platform restarts.

Why Choose Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO?

Successful traders understand that consistency comes from discipline, not emotion. The most effective trading strategy can fail when risk management is ignored or trading rules are broken.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO transforms your trading plan into an actively enforced framework. Instead of relying solely on willpower, the software automatically applies your predefined rules, helping eliminate emotional decision-making before it can impact your account.

Whether you're trading a personal account or managing the strict requirements of a funded challenge, Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO provides professional-grade protection that helps preserve capital, enforce discipline, and maintain consistency over the long term.

Trade with confidence. Protect your capital. Let discipline become automatic.


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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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4.78 (23)
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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