Trail Guard PRO with BE and Partial Close

Overview

Advanced Trailing Stop & Break-Even Expert Advisor with Partial Profit Taking

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this Expert Advisor that automates trade management to maximize profits and minimize losses. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA offers precise control over your trades with customizable trailing stops, break-even protection, and partial profit taking — all working seamlessly to protect your capital and lock in gains.

Key Features

Dynamic Trailing Stop:

Automatically adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves in your favor, with configurable step size and trailing distance to suit any trading style.(if you want only the BE function simply change "Enable Trailing Stop feature" to false)

Intelligent Break-Even Management:

Moves your stop-loss to the break-even point once a predefined profit level is reached, ensuring your trades never turn into losses. (if you want only the Trailing Stop function simply change "Enable Breakeven feature" to false)

Partial Profit Taking:

Secure profits by closing a portion of your position at your chosen profit target, allowing the remainder to capitalize on further market moves.(if you don't want to partial close, simply set both Partial Close Inputs parameters to 0)

Fully Customizable Inputs:

Easily adjust all parameters including trailing stop points, break-even thresholds, partial close percentages, and more — all accessible via a user-friendly input menu.

Universal Compatibility:

Works on all symbols and timeframes, making it a versatile tool for any market or trading approach.

Benefits

Reduce Emotional Trading:

Automate your exit strategy to avoid impulsive decisions and stick to your plan.

Protect Your Capital:

Lock in profits and minimize losses with smart stop-loss adjustments.

Increase Profit Potential:

Let your winning trades run while securing partial profits along the way.

Save Time:

No need to constantly monitor the market — the EA manages your trades 24/7.

Who Is This EA For?

Traders who want to automate risk management and profit protection.

Those looking to optimize trade exits without manual intervention.

Anyone trading forex, CFDs, or other instruments on MetaTrader 5.

Both beginners and professionals seeking a reliable, customizable trade management tool.

Get Started Today!

Take control of your trading with this powerful, easy-to-use Expert Advisor. Download now and start protecting your profits and managing your trades like a pro!