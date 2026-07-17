B2U PRO Trading

  • Utilities
  • Yoon Jeonghui
    Yoon Jeonghui

    Yoon Jeonghui

    5 (6)
    Hello.
    This is B2U ceo who is developing EA and indicators in Korea.
    We are preparing various indicators and EA that are not in the existing trading market, so please pay a lot of attention.
    8 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 7

B2U PRO TRADING -The Ultimate Professional Trading Experience

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

원클릭 실행 고급 거래 관리 스마트 리스크 보호

B2U PRO TRADINGMetaTrader 5 사용자를 위해 개발된 전문 수동매매 및 포지션 관리 패널입니다.

B2U PRO TRADING is a manual trade execution and position management utility designed to help traders execute orders, manage open positions and protect profits directly from the chart.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically. All trading actions are initiated by the user.

Designed for traders who value: Fast order execution Accurate position control Structured risk management Efficient manual trading Clear real-time monitoring Lightning-Fast Emergency Position Control Close BUY, SELL or ALL positions instantly with a single keystroke.

Main Features

  • One-click BUY and SELL execution
  • Simultaneous BUY and SELL entry on hedging accounts
  • Adjustable lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Close all, profitable or losing positions
  • Repeatable partial close
  • Repeatable Break Even
  • Repeatable Move SL 50%
  • Two-stage trailing stop
  • Position direction switching
  • Magic Number filtering
  • Real-time BUY, SELL and total floating profit
  • Today’s closed profit and daily return display
  • Draggable trading panel
  • Price grid and chart-control tools
  • Keyboard shortcuts

Position Management

The panel provides fast controls for opening, closing and managing positions directly from the chart.

Available functions include:

  • BUY
  • SELL
  • SELL & BUY
  • CLOSE ALL
  • CLOSE PROFIT
  • CLOSE LOSS
  • PARTIAL CLOSE
  • BREAK EVEN
  • MOVE SL 50%
  • TRAILING STOP
  • SWITCH POSITION

Partial Close, Break Even, Move SL 50% and Position Switch can be used repeatedly when permitted by the current position and broker conditions.

Real-Time Dashboard

The panel displays:

  • BUY floating profit
  • SELL floating profit
  • Total floating profit
  • Today’s realized profit
  • Daily return percentage

Chart Tools

  • Draggable panel
  • 5, 10 and 20-point price grids
  • Chart alignment controls
  • Price-scale controls
  • Keyboard operation

Shortcut Function

B Open BUY position  S Open SELL position

SPACE Close all matching positions

X Switch to the opposite trading direction

Keyboard shortcuts allow experienced traders to operate the panel without moving the mouse repeatedly.

Price Grid Shortcut Function

Q Create a 5-point price grid

W Create a 10-point price grid

E Create a 20-point price grid

R Remove all generated price grid lines

Chart Alignment Shortcut Function

A Center the current chart area

M Move and align the panel near the current market price

Price Scale Control  Function

Up Arrow Move the visible chart range upward

Down Arrow Move the visible chart range downward

Supported Markets

The panel can be used on broker-supported MetaTrader 5 symbols,

Forex Gold (XAUUSD) NASDAQ / US100 Indices Commodities CFDs

Important Information

Execution and position-management functions may vary depending on:

  • Hedging or netting account mode
  • Stop Level and Freeze Level
  • Minimum lot size and volume step
  • Spread, slippage and market liquidity

Simultaneous BUY and SELL positions require a hedging account.

Always test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Risk Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

B2U PRO TRADING is a manual execution and position-management utility. It does not predict market direction, provide trading signals or guarantee profits.

The user remains fully responsible for every trading decision and result.

Why Choose B2U PRO TRADING?

Professional Trading Workflow.  Lightning-Fast Order Execution.  Advanced Position Management.  Smart Risk Protection.  Flexible Manual Trading Control.  Built for Serious Traders

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Utilities
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Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
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Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
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Utilities
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