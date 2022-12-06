Bybit Charts
- Utilities
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Issam KadhiTop-Rated MQL5 Developer & Lead Architect at Youth Developer’s Team.
I don't just write code; I build resilient trading ecosystems. Specialized in transitioning manual strategies into institutional-grade automated systems (EAs).
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Description
Bybit Charts Utility for MetaTrader 5 — a streamlined tool designed for traders who use Bybit. This utility provides you with the convenience of automatically drawing all charts of Bybit within MetaTrader 5, enabling seamless time-frame switching and efficient market visualization. MQL5
Key Features
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Automatically draws every timeframe (starting from M1) for charts of Bybit. MQL5
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Enables smooth navigation between different time-frames, just like viewing regular charts. MQL5
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Clean, simple design aimed at enhancing your analysis without the clutter.
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Ideal for both active traders and analysts focused on quick market representation.
Why Choose This Utility?
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Save time by having all chart time-frames ready and drawn automatically.
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Improve your market oversight — easily compare multiple time-frames across Bybit instruments.
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Great for traders monitoring multiple pairs/time-frames and needing a unified tool.
Technical Info & Usage
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Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — tailored for Bybit exchange symbols.
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Recommended: Install on a demo account first to test symbol naming, broker configuration and time-frame behavior.
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Instructions: Ensure the utility settings match your broker’s naming convention for Bybit instruments and adjust as needed.
Add: "https://api.bybit.com" as trusted link!