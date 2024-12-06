Test Trade Saver Script

Application Type: ScriptApplication Functions: Saves test results cache file data into text files

The script extracts trading results from a test system cache file and saves them into text files for further analysis.

Parameters:

gives the minimum.

provides the most detailed information, while

Logging level in the Experts terminal section.

LOG_LEVEL - Logging level in the Experts terminal section. DEBUG provides the most detailed information, while ERROR gives the minimum.

(Optional)

For easier access to *.tst files, you can create a symbolic link in the directory

<Data folder>/MQL5/Files

to the folder

<Data folder>/Tester/cache

This allows direct interaction with test cache files without prior copying.

For this:

<Data folder>\MQL5\Files

Open the directoryand copy its full pathOpen the command prompt as Administrator (Start → cmd → Run as Administrator).In the command prompt, navigate to the directory:

cd <path from step 1>

Create the symbolic link with the command:

mklink /D cache ..\..\Tester\cache

As a result, a symbolic link to the folder

<Data folder>/Tester/cache

will appear in

<Data folder>\MQL5\Files

You can now directly work with *.tst test cache files inside MQL5 programs without prior copying.