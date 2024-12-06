Test Trade Saver Script

Test Trade Saver Script

Application Type: Script
Application Functions: Saves test results cache file data into text files

    About the Application

    The script extracts trading results from a test system cache file and saves them into text files for further analysis.

    How to Use

    Parameters:
    • LOG_LEVEL - Logging level in the Experts terminal section. DEBUG provides the most detailed information, while ERROR gives the minimum.
    • CUSTOM_MAGIC_NUMBER - The system identifier (Magic Number) used to save results into the file.
    • TST_DIRECTORY_PATH - Path to the directory or link containing test result files (*.tst), relative to <Data folder>/MQL5/Files/ , where test results will be loaded from.
    • TRADE_FILES_PATH - Path to the directory for saving trade result files, relative to <Data folder>/MQL5/Files/ . The file with results will be saved here.

    (Optional)
    For easier access to  *.tst  files, you can create a symbolic link in the directory

    <Data folder>/MQL5/Files

    to the folder

    <Data folder>/Tester/cache

    This allows direct interaction with test cache files without prior copying.
    For this:

    Open the directory
    <Data folder>\MQL5\Files
    and copy its full path
    Open the command prompt as Administrator (Start → cmd → Run as Administrator).
    In the command prompt, navigate to the directory:

    cd <path from step 1>
    Create the symbolic link with the command:

    mklink /D cache ..\..\Tester\cache

      As a result, a symbolic link to the folder

      <Data folder>/Tester/cache

      will appear in

      <Data folder>\MQL5\Files

       You can now directly work with  *.tst  test cache files inside MQL5 programs without prior copying.

      Run the script, select the test results file (*.tst).

      Algorithm

      Open the specified test results cache file (*.tst).
        Extract the list of closed positions from the test results.
          Save the list of closed positions with CUSTOM_MAGIC_NUMBER into the directory TRADE_FILES_PATH ( relative to <Data folder>/MQL5/Files/)  to the file named <MAGIC>.csv
          in the format <MAGIC>,<POSITION_CLOSE_TIME>,<LOTS>,<RESULT_$>

            Links and Dependencies

            The script uses the library https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27611 authored by fxsaber


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