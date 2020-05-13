Fibo Z
- Utilities
-
Ricardo Almeida BrancoI started following the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018, in a demo account, and I found the amount of setups used interesting. Taking learning and even the demo seriously, I understood that I should start programming to validate / discard setups.
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 28 July 2022
- Activations: 5
With it, you leave pre-configured two expansion settings and one fibo retraction configuration to use via keyboard shortcut and mouse click.
That is, the Fibo_Z utility facilitates the use of MT5's native functions.
The shortcut keys are:
"Z" configuration 1 of the expansion.
"X" expansion setting 2
"Z" retraction configuration.
"V" clears objects from the screen.
It is.
Success and good trades!
That is, the Fibo_Z utility facilitates the use of MT5's native functions.
The shortcut keys are:
"Z" configuration 1 of the expansion.
"X" expansion setting 2
"Z" retraction configuration.
"V" clears objects from the screen.
It is.
Success and good trades!
If you know Chart Patterns, you would like this utility.