With it, you leave pre-configured two expansion settings and one fibo retraction configuration to use via keyboard shortcut and mouse click.

That is, the Fibo_Z utility facilitates the use of MT5's native functions.

The shortcut keys are:

"Z" configuration 1 of the expansion.

"X" expansion setting 2

"Z" retraction configuration.

"V" clears objects from the screen.

It is.

Success and good trades!