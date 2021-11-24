Dashboard Trading Made Simple MT5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK.

This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 time-frame. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed.



Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle size; Active market time period.

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators are provided in my latest comment of this product..

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

PDF Manual

Two Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/

One Template: place it under /templates/

Dashboard Trading Made Simple is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.

Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Trading Made Simple System rules (see screenshots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5).

rules (see screenshots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5). Manage order automatically once a signal is generated.

Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.





Entry Rules

Refer to screenshots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.









Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may takes 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.



Inputs

Use AutoTrade

Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Single pair Take-Profit in pips

Single pair Stop-Loss in pips

Use TDI Momentum Threshold (see the screenshots 3 and 4)

Use TDI Overbought Oversold Limit



TDI Overbought Limit



TDI Oversold Limit

Use Stochastic Indicator

HA Candle Size Threshold for Trade (see the screenshots 3 and 4)

HA Reversal Candle Index Limit for Trade

Magic Number

Lot Size

Basket TakeProfit in $

Basket StopLoss in $

Max Spread

Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)

Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time

Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product (Dashboard Super Currency Strength) description

TDI Sto HA Candle Timeframe

Time Frame of new chart

Suffix

X_axis

Y_axis





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to the screenshots 7 to 10.

Pair Tick Button Black->de-active Yellow->active Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column Current and Previous TDI green vs red status panel: TDI green>TDI red -> panel green

TDI red>TDI green -> panel red Indicator Status Panel: indicates which indicator is selected to generate signal TDI Momentum Panel: TDI momentum>Momentum limit -> panel green

TDI momentum<(-Momentum limit) -> panel red

Otherwise -> panel white TDI Price Value Panel Value>TDI overbought limit -> panel red ->sell only

Value<TDI oversold limit -> panel green ->buy only

Otherwise -> panel orange -> both Stochastic Panel: Previous Sto<Current Sto<Sto overbought limit ->panel green ->buy signal

Previous Sto>Current Sto>Sto oversold limit ->panel red ->sell signal

Otherwise ->panel white->no buy/sell signal HA Candle 0-6 Status Panel Reverse Candle Index Panel: indicate current HA candle’s index as the latest reversal candle Index<=Rev Limit ->panel orange -> available for buy/sell

Otherwise ->panel white -> no signal Current HA Candle Size Panel Size>Candle size limit ->panel orange -> available for buy/sell

Otherwise ->panel white -> no signal For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product (Dashboard Super Currency Strength) description, they are the same.







