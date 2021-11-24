Dashboard Trading Made Simple MT5

  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 24 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK.

This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 time-frame. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed.

  1. Stochastic;
  2. Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle size;
  3. Active market time period.

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators are provided in my latest comment of this product..

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

  • PDF Manual
  • Two Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/
  • One Template: place it under /templates/

Dashboard Trading Made Simple is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
  • Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Trading Made Simple System rules (see screenshots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5).
  • Manage order automatically once a signal is generated.
  • Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.


Entry Rules

Refer to screenshots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.



Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

  1. For the first time loading Dashboard, it may takes 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.
  2. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.

Inputs

  • Use AutoTrade
  • Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)
  • Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)
  • Single pair Take-Profit in pips
  • Single pair Stop-Loss in pips
  • Use TDI Momentum Threshold (see the screenshots 3 and 4)
    • Use TDI Overbought Oversold Limit
    • TDI Overbought Limit
    • TDI Oversold Limit
  • Use Stochastic Indicator
  • HA Candle Size Threshold for Trade (see the screenshots 3 and 4)
    • HA Reversal Candle Index Limit for Trade
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size
  • Basket TakeProfit in $
  • Basket StopLoss in $
  • Max Spread
  • Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
    • Close all trades after session(s)
  • Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
  • Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product (Dashboard Super Currency Strength) description
  • TDI Sto HA Candle Timeframe
  • Time Frame of new chart
  • Suffix
  • X_axis
  • Y_axis


Dashboard Objects

Please refer to the screenshots 7 to 10.

  1. Pair Tick Button
    1. Black->de-active
    2. Yellow->active
  2. Pair Symbol Button:
    • Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
  3. Spread column
  4. Current and Previous TDI green vs red status panel:
    • TDI green>TDI red -> panel green
    • TDI red>TDI green -> panel red
  5. Indicator Status Panel: indicates which indicator is selected to generate signal
  6. TDI Momentum Panel:
    • TDI momentum>Momentum limit -> panel green
    • TDI momentum<(-Momentum limit) -> panel red
    • Otherwise -> panel white
  7. TDI Price Value Panel
    • Value>TDI overbought limit -> panel red ->sell only
    • Value<TDI oversold limit -> panel green ->buy only
    • Otherwise -> panel orange -> both
  8. Stochastic Panel:
    • Previous Sto<Current Sto<Sto overbought limit ->panel green ->buy signal
    • Previous Sto>Current Sto>Sto oversold limit ->panel red ->sell signal
    • Otherwise ->panel white->no buy/sell signal
  9. HA Candle 0-6 Status Panel
  10. Reverse Candle Index Panel: indicate current HA candle’s index as the latest reversal candle
    • Index<=Rev Limit ->panel orange -> available for buy/sell
    • Otherwise ->panel white -> no signal
  11. Current HA Candle Size Panel
    • Size>Candle size limit ->panel orange -> available for buy/sell
    • Otherwise ->panel white -> no signal
  12. For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product (Dashboard Super Currency Strength) description, they are the same.



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Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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Close Button
Wang Yu
4.76 (38)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders based on their type. The utility provides seven close options: Close All: close all orders, including trading and pending ones. Close Profit: close all orders which are in profit. Close Loss: close all orders which are in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close L
FREE
Close Button MT5
Wang Yu
2.53 (19)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. You can get the free Close Button MT4 version at LINK . Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders and/or positions based on their type and their profit status. The tool provides seven close options: Close All: close all pending orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions which are in profit. Close L
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Price Touching Alert MT5
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3 (4)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price levels all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
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Price Touching Alert
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Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price level all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/ less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
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Floating Highest Lowest MT5
Wang Yu
3 (1)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Floating Highest Lowest MT5 provides you an intuitive and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss, and a
FREE
Session TakeProfit StopLoss MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
FREE
Indicator Floating Highest Lowest
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Indicator Floating Highest Lowest provides you an intuitive, and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss
FREE
Session TakeProfit StopLoss
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
FREE
Expert Load Major 28pairs Historical Data
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
By applying this expert onto any char window, you are able to force download the historical data upon all time-frame (PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1) of 28 major pairs. The 28 major pairs are the combination of the 8 major currencies. 8 major currencies "USD", "EUR", "GBP", "JPY", "AUD", "NZD", "CAD", "CHF" 28 pairs "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY" "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","E
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Dashboard Super Candle
Wang Yu
4 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Candle is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor candle direction, identify possible price movement and trend. Provide trading signals based on the candle direction selected by you. Automatically manage order once signal are generated. Have the ability to select which p
Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI
Wang Yu
3.33 (3)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, pls try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI i
Critical Support and Resistance Panel
Wang Yu
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Critical Support and Resistance is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor and manage critical support and resistance price point easily with one glance to know status of all important S&R. Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This indicator is designed to help you monitor these critical supp
Dashboard Super Currency Strength
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Currency Strength is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on currency strength gap of two currency on 3 timeframe. Provide trading signals based on the CSM (currency Strength Meter) selected. Manage order automatically onc
Dashboard Super Critical Support and Resistance
Wang Yu
5 (1)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. To access the free demo version, please re-direct to this LINK . To access the single pair version, please re-direct to this LINK . Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This dashboard is designed to help you monitor these critical support and resistance area. Once price moves close to these important support and
Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Please re-direct to LINK for free demo version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system, one is entry (place an order), and another one is exit (close an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level
Easy RR Monitor Panel
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system. One is entry (placing an order) and another one is exit (closing an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close, for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level. Easy RR Monitor Panel is an intuitive, and
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Super Three MA
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
Dashboard TimeFrame 15
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Timeframe 15 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the core indicator to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by 1) 200 EMA and Price; 2) 10 EMA and Hei
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
Dashboard Extreme TMA System
Wang Yu
4 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Extreme TMA System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes 4 TMA (Triangular Moving Average) slope indicators on 4 time-frame and TMA Band as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The sig
Dashboard The DIBS Method
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1. To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product. For who cannot access Google Drive,
Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Dashboard Bollinger Band
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
Dashboard Stochastic
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Dashboard RSI
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
Dashboard MACD
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
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