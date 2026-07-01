Neuron Chart Replay

Feature What it does

Any‑point replay Click REPLAY, move the cursor to any past bar (the "future" dims as you move), click to lock the start — the chart replays from there.

Step & Play Reveal one bar at a time (STEP) or auto‑play at 5 adjustable speeds (2s / 1s / 0.5s / 0.25s / 0.1s per bar).

Candle / Tick modes Replay bar‑by‑bar (CANDLE) or drip real ticks inside each bar (TICK) for finer control.

Market orders One‑click virtual BUY / SELL filled at the current replay price.

Pending order tool Drag an entry line on the chart; it auto‑detects BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP from where you place it, then OK places it.

Draggable SL / TP Grab the SL/TP bars right on the chart to set levels; profit/loss zones shade between entry and target.

ATR / Pips toggle One switch flips all SL/TP inputs between raw pips and ATR multiples, everywhere.

Per‑trade menu A ⋮ menu on each trade: add/remove SL & TP, Break‑Even, Close, Close % (partial).

SL / TP lock Lock a level so it can't be moved or removed by accident.

Paper account Live Balance and Equity with cumulative realized P&L and open floating P&L.

Trades journal Every trade logged — side, entry→exit, pips, result, reason (TP/SL/manual/partial) — with win‑rate and net P&L.