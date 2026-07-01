Neuron Chart Replay

Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer

Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator. Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your strategy and your discipline with zero risk.

Why traders use it

  • Replay the market like a video — rewind, step, and fast‑forward price action.
  • Practice a full trading session in minutes instead of waiting live.
  • Place, drag and manage virtual trades exactly like a real order panel.
  • Build screen time and a repeatable process without risking a cent.
  • Review every decision in a built‑in trades journal with win‑rate and net result.

Key Features

Feature What it does
Any‑point replay Click REPLAY, move the cursor to any past bar (the "future" dims as you move), click to lock the start — the chart replays from there.
Step & Play Reveal one bar at a time (STEP) or auto‑play at 5 adjustable speeds (2s / 1s / 0.5s / 0.25s / 0.1s per bar).
Candle / Tick modes Replay bar‑by‑bar (CANDLE) or drip real ticks inside each bar (TICK) for finer control.
Market orders One‑click virtual BUY / SELL filled at the current replay price.
Pending order tool Drag an entry line on the chart; it auto‑detects BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP from where you place it, then OK places it.
Draggable SL / TP Grab the SL/TP bars right on the chart to set levels; profit/loss zones shade between entry and target.
ATR / Pips toggle One switch flips all SL/TP inputs between raw pips and ATR multiples, everywhere.
Per‑trade menu A ⋮ menu on each trade: add/remove SL & TP, Break‑Even, Close, Close % (partial).
SL / TP lock Lock a level so it can't be moved or removed by accident.
Paper account Live Balance and Equity with cumulative realized P&L and open floating P&L.
Trades journal Every trade logged — side, entry→exit, pips, result, reason (TP/SL/manual/partial) — with win‑rate and net P&L.
Movable panels Drag the control panel and the journal anywhere; minimise the panel to just its title bar.

How to start a replay (3 steps)

  1. Attach Neuron Replay to any symbol and timeframe.
  2. Click REPLAY, move the cursor to the bar where you want to begin, then click to set the start point.
  3. Use STEP to advance one bar, or PLAY to auto‑run — and start placing practice trades.

Playback controls

Button Action
<< LIVE Return the chart to the live symbol.
PLAY / PAUSE Auto‑advance the replay / pause it.
STEP > Reveal the next bar (or tick chunk in Tick mode).
Speed Cycle the auto‑play speed (seconds per bar).
CANDLE / TICK Switch between candle‑by‑candle and tick playback.
REPLAY Pick (or re‑pick) the replay start point on the chart.

Order entry & management

Control Purpose
Lots Order size for new trades.
Market / Pending Fill instantly at market, or arm a pending price.
TP / SL (with checkboxes) Enable and set take‑profit / stop‑loss distance.
ATR / Pips Two‑state unit toggle for SL/TP (ATR multiple vs pips).
R:R Set take‑profit as a risk‑to‑reward multiple of the stop.
BUY / SELL Place a market order at the current price.
Pencil (order tool) Open the draggable pending‑order tool with auto Limit/Stop detection and an on‑bar OK/Reverse.
CLOSE BUY / ALL / SELL Close open trades by direction, or all at once.
DELETE / CLOSE % / REVERSE Remove pendings, scale out by percentage, or flip a position.

Inputs

Input Default Description
History bars 5000 Number of bars loaded into the replay.
Replay symbol suffix .rp Suffix for the replay symbol clone (EURUSD → EURUSD.rp).
Cursor line colour blue Colour of the start‑picker cursor line.
Future‑area dim 120 How strongly the un‑revealed future is dimmed (0 = off … 255 = black).
Paper starting balance 10000 Starting balance for the simulated account ($).
Default lot size 0.10 Lot size pre‑filled in the panel.
Default SL (pips) 0 Default stop‑loss distance (0 = none).
Default TP (pips) 0 Default take‑profit distance (0 = none).

Who is it for

  • New traders learning to read price action and place orders safely.
  • Strategy testers who want to eyeball a setup across historical sessions.
  • Discretionary traders building screen time and a repeatable routine.
  • Anyone who wants a TradingView‑style replay without leaving MetaTrader 5.

Requirements & notes

  • MetaTrader 5, any symbol and timeframe (best on symbols with history available).
  • The replay runs on a temporary custom‑symbol clone of your chart; the << LIVE button returns you to the real symbol at any time.
  • Simulation only: all trades are virtual — Neuron Replay never opens, modifies or closes a real position.
  • This is a manual, interactive training utility; it does not trade automatically and makes no profit claims.

Train hard in replay, trade calm live.

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