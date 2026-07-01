Neuron Chart Replay
- Utilities
-
Muhammad HassaanI'm a quant-minded trader and developer. I build MetaTrader tools the way a quant builds models — deterministic, rules-based and non-repainting. No black boxes and no hype: every level and signal comes from defined price-structure logic you can see, tune and verify.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer
Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator. Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your strategy and your discipline with zero risk.
Why traders use it
- Replay the market like a video — rewind, step, and fast‑forward price action.
- Practice a full trading session in minutes instead of waiting live.
- Place, drag and manage virtual trades exactly like a real order panel.
- Build screen time and a repeatable process without risking a cent.
- Review every decision in a built‑in trades journal with win‑rate and net result.
Key Features
|Feature
|What it does
|Any‑point replay
|Click REPLAY, move the cursor to any past bar (the "future" dims as you move), click to lock the start — the chart replays from there.
|Step & Play
|Reveal one bar at a time (STEP) or auto‑play at 5 adjustable speeds (2s / 1s / 0.5s / 0.25s / 0.1s per bar).
|Candle / Tick modes
|Replay bar‑by‑bar (CANDLE) or drip real ticks inside each bar (TICK) for finer control.
|Market orders
|One‑click virtual BUY / SELL filled at the current replay price.
|Pending order tool
|Drag an entry line on the chart; it auto‑detects BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP from where you place it, then OK places it.
|Draggable SL / TP
|Grab the SL/TP bars right on the chart to set levels; profit/loss zones shade between entry and target.
|ATR / Pips toggle
|One switch flips all SL/TP inputs between raw pips and ATR multiples, everywhere.
|Per‑trade menu
|A ⋮ menu on each trade: add/remove SL & TP, Break‑Even, Close, Close % (partial).
|SL / TP lock
|Lock a level so it can't be moved or removed by accident.
|Paper account
|Live Balance and Equity with cumulative realized P&L and open floating P&L.
|Trades journal
|Every trade logged — side, entry→exit, pips, result, reason (TP/SL/manual/partial) — with win‑rate and net P&L.
|Movable panels
|Drag the control panel and the journal anywhere; minimise the panel to just its title bar.
How to start a replay (3 steps)
- Attach Neuron Replay to any symbol and timeframe.
- Click REPLAY, move the cursor to the bar where you want to begin, then click to set the start point.
- Use STEP to advance one bar, or PLAY to auto‑run — and start placing practice trades.
Playback controls
|Button
|Action
|<< LIVE
|Return the chart to the live symbol.
|PLAY / PAUSE
|Auto‑advance the replay / pause it.
|STEP >
|Reveal the next bar (or tick chunk in Tick mode).
|Speed
|Cycle the auto‑play speed (seconds per bar).
|CANDLE / TICK
|Switch between candle‑by‑candle and tick playback.
|REPLAY
|Pick (or re‑pick) the replay start point on the chart.
Order entry & management
|Control
|Purpose
|Lots
|Order size for new trades.
|Market / Pending
|Fill instantly at market, or arm a pending price.
|TP / SL (with checkboxes)
|Enable and set take‑profit / stop‑loss distance.
|ATR / Pips
|Two‑state unit toggle for SL/TP (ATR multiple vs pips).
|R:R
|Set take‑profit as a risk‑to‑reward multiple of the stop.
|BUY / SELL
|Place a market order at the current price.
|Pencil (order tool)
|Open the draggable pending‑order tool with auto Limit/Stop detection and an on‑bar OK/Reverse.
|CLOSE BUY / ALL / SELL
|Close open trades by direction, or all at once.
|DELETE / CLOSE % / REVERSE
|Remove pendings, scale out by percentage, or flip a position.
Inputs
|Input
|Default
|Description
|History bars
|5000
|Number of bars loaded into the replay.
|Replay symbol suffix
|.rp
|Suffix for the replay symbol clone (EURUSD → EURUSD.rp).
|Cursor line colour
|blue
|Colour of the start‑picker cursor line.
|Future‑area dim
|120
|How strongly the un‑revealed future is dimmed (0 = off … 255 = black).
|Paper starting balance
|10000
|Starting balance for the simulated account ($).
|Default lot size
|0.10
|Lot size pre‑filled in the panel.
|Default SL (pips)
|0
|Default stop‑loss distance (0 = none).
|Default TP (pips)
|0
|Default take‑profit distance (0 = none).
Who is it for
- New traders learning to read price action and place orders safely.
- Strategy testers who want to eyeball a setup across historical sessions.
- Discretionary traders building screen time and a repeatable routine.
- Anyone who wants a TradingView‑style replay without leaving MetaTrader 5.
Requirements & notes
- MetaTrader 5, any symbol and timeframe (best on symbols with history available).
- The replay runs on a temporary custom‑symbol clone of your chart; the << LIVE button returns you to the real symbol at any time.
- Simulation only: all trades are virtual — Neuron Replay never opens, modifies or closes a real position.
- This is a manual, interactive training utility; it does not trade automatically and makes no profit claims.
Train hard in replay, trade calm live.