Golden Idol MT5

OPTIMIZE EA

Golden Idol trades XAU/USD. It was built with machine learning algorithms from 2004 to present 2022. Further optimization can be done if the trader sees fit to change parameters. The defaults are set for profit taking at 700 and stop loss at 500.





Golden Idol does not use martingales or any other dangerous strategies. Sleep sound knowing there are advanced money management built into every trade. With volatile markets making historic moves, this is fundamental in any strategy or system. The trading logic is based on standard deviations, Bollinger bands and moving averages.



