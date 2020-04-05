ShivaBot Trend Pullback EA for MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 5
ShivaBot is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines an exponential moving average cross with an RSI momentum filter and an optional ADX filter. Positions are managed with an ATR-based stop loss and take profit, a trailing stop and a breakeven function. The Expert Advisor includes four money management modes, drawdown protection, a virtual trading mode, an automatic order retry engine and optional notifications. ShivaBot uses only standard indicators. It has no external dependencies and does not call any DLL functions. Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results.