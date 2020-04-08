MTF MultiMeter

Benefits:

  • A new and innovative way of looking across multiple timeframes and multiple indicators on any chart.
  • Provides instant multi-timeframe analysis of any market. i.e. forex currency pairs, cryptocurrency pairs, commodities, etc.
  • It offers precise indications across multiple timeframes of volatility as measured by RSI, ADX and STOCH within one chart.
  • Helps you determine high probability trading setups. See example strategy in comments.
  • Can see bullish/bearish volatility building across multiple timeframes and multiple indicators i.e. trading H1 chart can see RSI and STOCH gaining support across M1, M5, M15, M30.
  • Recognize trends as they develop without any need to look at multiple charts using different timeframes for the same trading pair and act accordingly.
  • Identify sudden market fluctuations as they happen due to various major events on your trading pairs.
  • Indicators are being created dynamically and react in real-time to the price action of the market.
  • Can configure indicator to suit your trading style.
  • A must-have trading tool by every trader, whether scalper, swing trader, long-term investor, etc.

    • Features:

  • Provides the ability to compare an indicator across multiple timeframes at a glance.
  • Multi-Instance (requires you give it a Unique Id#).
  • Multiple indicators are supported, currently RSI, ADX and Stochastics.
  • Can have multiple instances of the same indicator i.e. RSI(14) and RSI(2).
  • Can have multiple instances of different indicators i.e. RSI(14), ADX(14), STOCH(5,3,3).
  • Indicators are configurable via settings dialog for Period length, Smoothing, etc.
  • Provides support for highlighting Over sold / Over bought ranges.
  • Supports all common chart timeframes in one indicator i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.
  • Current Period is highlighted so you know to look left of that to see momentum building.
  • All Colors can be modified to suit your own preference via the Colors Tab.
  • Options exist to turn on or off the display of headings, timeframes, ranges and values. Note: Current Period highlighting won't show if timeframes are turned off.

    • Q&A

    What do you see on the chart?

    The first line:

  • Shows the indicator being used i.e. RSI, ADX and Stochastics are supported right now.
  • It also shows any key paramters for the indicator i.e. Period Length, Smoothing, etc.
  • It also shows the timeframes being used. The current chart period will be highlighted by default.

    • The second line through to the tenth line:

  • Shows the indicator range being used to compare the current value of the indcator with i.e. 50-59, 60-69, etc.
  • It then shows the level bars for each timeframe for the indicator in question i.e. based on the RSI values
  • Grey level bars mean the value didnt reach that level.
  • Colored level bars are shown going from dark red (low value) through to light green (high value).
  • The level bars will rise and fall depending upon the current value of the indicator.
  • It acts just like the graphic equaliser on your stereo does depending on the loudness of the music only we are using the indicator values instead.

    • The last line:

  • Shows the actual values of the indicator being used for each timeframe.

    • What indicators are currently supported?

    Indicators currently implemented are:

  • Average Directional Index (ADX)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Stochastic Oscillator (STOCH)

    • Do I use this indicator myself?

    Of course I do, the screenshots provided are from actual trades. I eat my own dog food as the saying goes.

    I believe the ultimate test for a developer of indicators is whether they use the indicators to trade with live themselves.

    I use this indicator daily for my own Forex/Cryptocurrency/Commodities trading.

    It is useful for my trading so I thought others may find it useful also.

    Future updates planned:

  • MT5 version
  • Alerts off overbought and oversold signals on multiple instances for current chart period.
  • Compact mode showing just the M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 bars without any titles or headings.
  • Support for more indicators. i.e. STOCHRSI, etc.
  • Other changes will be based on user feedback.


    • I hope you find the MTF FX MultiMeter indicator of use to you.

    If you have any questions just leave a comment and I will answer as soon as I am next online.

    I wish you all happy trading with the MTF FX MultiMeter indicator.

    Cheers,

    Grant Cause

