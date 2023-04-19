ZigZag Robex MT4

Intelligent ZigZag indicator.

It has only two settings. The higher the values, the more significant extreme values it shows.

Application area.

To determine the trend. Line drawing direction.

To recognize multiple patterns.

If you put two indicators on one chart with fast and slow values. By changing the color of one of them, you can very well decompose the price movement into waves.

The indicator can be a great helper for marking the chart and identifying the key levels from which the price reversed.


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Robert Sadamon
Indicators
Everything is very simple here. I have never understood indicators without external parameters. And the Awesome Oscillator is no exception. Now you can customize this indicator to suit your needs and strategies. Reference: The Awesome Oscillator indicator shows the distance in points between two moving averages (fast and slow). The AO_Robex indicator has in its parameters a change in the period of moving averages. The default parameters are the same as in the standard indicator.
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RSI Robex Pro
Robert Sadamon
Indicators
The standard RSI indicator is very helpful in identifying overbought or oversold areas during a flat, but gives a lot of false signals when the market is trending. For example: during an uptrend, the standard indicator often enters the "oversold" zone and extremely rarely (most often, when the trend has already ended) enters the "overbought" zone. This indicator takes into account the trend movement and, with the selected settings, can enter the zone opposite to the trend direction, giving a sig
ZigZag Robex
Robert Sadamon
Indicators
Intelligent ZigZag indicator. It has only two settings. The higher the values, the more significant extreme values it shows. Application area. To determine the trend. Line drawing direction. To recognize multiple patterns. If you put two indicators on one chart with fast and slow values. By changing the color of one of them, you can very well decompose the price movement into waves. The indicator can be a great helper for marking the chart and identifying the key levels from which the pri
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